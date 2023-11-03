"It’s more than just me": Grant Enfinger plans to send GMS Racing off as NASCAR Truck Series champions as team ceases operations

Grant Enfinger will be racing for the 2023 Truck Series title this Friday, November 3, at Phoenix Raceway in a final bid to secure a championship with GMS Racing. The premier Truck Series organization will notably be closing shop at the end of the 2023 season, ending its nine-year journey in NASCAR's National series.

Earlier in the playoffs, GMS Racing owners Maury Gallagher and Mike Beam announced that they would be ceasing operations of their Truck Series organization. The executives will be shifting focus to their Cup Series team as Legacy Motor Club will be switching to Toyota next season.

With one final race left in GMS Racing's Truck Series chapter, Grant Enfinger wants to capture the 2023 title to end his journey with the team on a high note. Speaking to the media ahead of the championship race, the #23 Chevy driver said:

"It’s more than just me, but I have a lot of personal reasons as to why I want to deliver this championship back home [Friday] night. It means a lot to a lot of people.

"It’s bittersweet and sad to see a premier organization going away in any series, but it’s been a long time racing in the Truck Series, nine years is a long time. Put a lot into it and hopefully we can send everyone out on the right foot tomorrow night."

Enfinger's journey with GMS Racing dates back to 2015 when he sealed the ARCA Menards Series title in the #23 Chevy. The following year, he won his maiden Truck Series race with the team at Talladega in his part-time schedule.

The Fairhope, Alabama native returned to the organization last year. He dearly wants to win the title in his second season in tribute to the people back in the factory who have put him in winning machinery.

"There’s a lot of reasons why we want this; everyone here wants this championship," Enfinger said."I think we’ve got a little bit of extra desire and drive. We’re going to do what got us here. If we operate at our best, we can beat these other three at their best."

Grant Enfinger admits he is not the "clear favorite" in Phoenix

The Truck Series championship four lineup consists of a stacked field. This includes regular-season champion Corey Heim, the Cup Series-bound Carson Hocevar, and 2021 Truck champion Ben Rhodes alongside Grant Enfinger.

The 38-year-old GMS Racing driver will be making his second final-four appearance and doesn't look at himself as the favorite.

"I don’t look at us as being favorites, but if we’re at our best, I think we beat those guys," Enfinger said on Media Day.

"We have to have the best truck. I don’t think you’re going to take a top-five truck, a top-10 truck and beat these guys. The championship is between us four, but I feel like you’re going to have to win the race to win this championship."

Catch Grant Enfinger on his final race in the NASCAR Truck Series with GMS Racing at 10 PM ET on Friday, November 3.