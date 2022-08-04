"It’s just terrible" - Denny Hamlin calls out Joey Logano's aggressive maneuver at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Current driver and team co-owner Denny Hamlin has not held back on his thoughts about what happened at the historic Indiana facility last Sunday. The Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Road Course has been the topic of debate this week for various reasons, one of them being crashes.

The Verizon 200 at The Brickyard saw chaos ensue on the track's 1st of 14 corners, with drivers from the back of the field piling into a sharp 90-degree right. Going 5-wide, even 6-wide at times, in a corner that only had space for 2 lanes of cars to go through, was a recipe for disaster, and that is exactly what happened.

Many drivers were caught up in multiple wrecks after the front straightaway on numerous restarts during the race. Drivers such as Ryan Blaney, A.J. Allmendinger, and Daniel Suarez were on the receiving end of the carnage and expressed their frustrations post-race.

Denny Hamlin saw the incidents happen in the race as he lingered towards the back of the pack on a weekend where his #11 Toyota Camry TRD just couldn't keep up with the field. In his latest appearance on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, the 23XI Racing co-owner did not hold back and called multiple drivers out for causing the chaos in the final restart, one of which was Joey Logano. He said:

“I watched the (#)22 (Joey Logano) and the (#)2 (Austin Cindric) and the (#)14 (Chase Briscoe), they just pile in five-wide when they know they can’t make it and they know the person in front of them can’t, so they hit them to then cause a wreck, so they go around it. It’s just a bad look. It’s just terrible.”

Denny Hamlin honors 10-year anniversary with Toyota by taking the brand's flagship car for a spin

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has seen the majority of his success in the stock car racing world, particularly in the NASCAR Cup Series, with Toyota. One of the three current manufacturers in the sport, Toyota has played a key role in Hamlin's career with the Tampa, Florida native driving for the manufacturer since 2012.

July 21, 2022, marked their 10-year anniversary together in the sport. Denny Hamlin decided to commemorate the date with a short drive in his Lexus LFA, the halo product for Lexus USA, which is a high-end subsidiary of Toyota. The LFA boasts of a naturally aspirated 4.8L V10 under the hood producing up to 563 hp (571 PS) and a top speed of 203 mph, making it one of the most revered supercars in modern-day car culture.

