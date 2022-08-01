Create
NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Yash Soni
Modified Aug 01, 2022 12:40 PM IST

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at The Brickyard is finally done and dusted. The fourth road course race of the season started at 2:30 p.m. ET and lasted for two hours, forty minutes, and eighteen seconds. It took place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road America, with a total of 38 entries.

Driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick captured his second win of the season and of his career. On Sunday, he survived a wild overtime battle against Ross Chastain and drove away over the final green flag run to win the Verizon 200 at the 2.439- mile road course. In a race that was filled with thrilling action and restarts, Reddick crossed the finish line 0.576 seconds ahead of Chastain, who was later demoted due to a penalty.

The win marked the second Cup Series career victory for the California-native. With the win, the two-time Xfinity Series champion became the sixth different driver to win multiple races this season.

Chastain, who missed Turn 1 and used the access road, was penalized by NASCAR after the race. He was handed a 30-second penalty that dropped him from P2 to P27.

After the penalization, Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric moved into second place, followed by Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, and Bubba Wallace Jr. completing the top five.

AJ Allmendinger, the defending champion of the event, challenged for the victory despite issue with his cooling suit and eventually finsihed the race in seventh place.

NASCAR’s 2022 Verizon 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course:

  1. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  4. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  5. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  6. #22 - Joey Logano
  7. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  8. #34 - Michael McDowell
  9. #41 - Cole Custer
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #18 - Kyle Busch
  12. #20 - Christopher Bell
  13. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #43 - Erik Jones
  16. #9 - Chase Elliott
  17. #45 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  18. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  19. #31 - Justin Haley
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  22. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  23. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  24. #51 - Cody Ware
  25. #78 - Josh Williams (i)
  26. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  27. #1 - Ross Chastain
  28. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  29. #15 - Joey Hand
  30. #3 - Austin Dillon
  31. #24 - William Byron
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  34. #42 - Ty Dillon
  35. #5 - Kyle Larson
  36. #26 - Daniil Kvyat
  37. #27 - Loris Hezemans (i)
  38. #10 - Aric Almirola

Catch the teams and drivers next at Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022.

