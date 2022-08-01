NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at The Brickyard is finally done and dusted. The fourth road course race of the season started at 2:30 p.m. ET and lasted for two hours, forty minutes, and eighteen seconds. It took place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road America, with a total of 38 entries.

Driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick captured his second win of the season and of his career. On Sunday, he survived a wild overtime battle against Ross Chastain and drove away over the final green flag run to win the Verizon 200 at the 2.439- mile road course. In a race that was filled with thrilling action and restarts, Reddick crossed the finish line 0.576 seconds ahead of Chastain, who was later demoted due to a penalty.

The win marked the second Cup Series career victory for the California-native. With the win, the two-time Xfinity Series champion became the sixth different driver to win multiple races this season.

Chastain, who missed Turn 1 and used the access road, was penalized by NASCAR after the race. He was handed a 30-second penalty that dropped him from P2 to P27.

After the penalization, Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric moved into second place, followed by Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, and Bubba Wallace Jr. completing the top five.

AJ Allmendinger, the defending champion of the event, challenged for the victory despite issue with his cooling suit and eventually finsihed the race in seventh place.

NASCAR’s 2022 Verizon 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course:

#8 - Tyler Reddick #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #23 - Bubba Wallace #22 - Joey Logano #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #34 - Michael McDowell #41 - Cole Custer #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #20 - Christopher Bell #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #43 - Erik Jones #9 - Chase Elliott #45 - Ty Gibbs (i) #7 - Corey LaJoie #31 - Justin Haley #6 - Brad Keselowski #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #14 - Chase Briscoe #51 - Cody Ware #78 - Josh Williams (i) #12 - Ryan Blaney #1 - Ross Chastain #99 - Daniel Suárez #15 - Joey Hand #3 - Austin Dillon #24 - William Byron #48 - Alex Bowman #4 - Kevin Harvick #42 - Ty Dillon #5 - Kyle Larson #26 - Daniil Kvyat #27 - Loris Hezemans (i) #10 - Aric Almirola

Catch the teams and drivers next at Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022.

