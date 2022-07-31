Create
NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 31, 2022 12:32 AM IST

After an action-packed M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Speedway, Indiana. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, June 31, 2022. The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will be live on NBC and PRN at 2:30 pm ET.

The 22nd race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.439-mile road course. The 38 drivers will compete for over 82 laps on the fourth road course track of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Tyler Reddick wins the pole for Sunday's race at Indy.

In Saturday’s Qualifying races, Richard Childress Racing's Tyler Reddick won his first pole of the season at a speed of 99.378 mph. It was his second career pole after securing the first on another road course at the Circuit of the Americas in 2021. Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric will share the front row with Reddick after turning a lap of 99.095 mph.

There’s nothing like starting P1 in @3ChiCanna & @Lucas_Oil’s backyard! #Verizon200 | @3ChiRACING https://t.co/jZVoZRusBz

They will be followed by Chase Briscoe (98.962 mph), Christopher Bell (98.721 mph), and Joey Logano (98.476 mph) in the top five.

All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney (98.444), Michael McDowell (98.33), Chase Elliott (98.226), Todd Gilliland (98.004), and Kyle Busch (97.429) completed the top 10.

The defending champion of the event, AJ Allmendinger, and NASCAR Cup Series debutant former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat faced issues in pre-race inspections twice as a result of which they qualified 20th and 36th respectively.

2022 NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-car grid at the IMS Road Course:

  1. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #22 - Joey Logano
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #34 - Michael McDowell
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  10. #18 - Kyle Busch
  11. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  12. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  13. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  14. #10 - Aric Almirola
  15. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #31 - Justin Haley
  18. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  21. #1 - Ross Chastain
  22. #5 - Kyle Larson
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  26. #45 - Ty Gibbs
  27. #15 - Joey Hand
  28. #48 - Alex Bowman
  29. #3 - Austin Dillon
  30. #42 - Ty Dillon
  31. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #77 - Josh Bilicki
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #27 - Loris Hezemans
  35. #43 - Erik Jones
  36. #26 - Daniil Kvyat
  37. #78 - Josh Williams
  38. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Edited by Anurag C

