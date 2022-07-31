NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

After an action-packed M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Speedway, Indiana. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, June 31, 2022. The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will be live on NBC and PRN at 2:30 pm ET.

The 22nd race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.439-mile road course. The 38 drivers will compete for over 82 laps on the fourth road course track of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Jordan Bianchi @Jordan_Bianchi Tyler Reddick wins the pole for Sunday's race at Indy. Tyler Reddick wins the pole for Sunday's race at Indy.

In Saturday’s Qualifying races, Richard Childress Racing's Tyler Reddick won his first pole of the season at a speed of 99.378 mph. It was his second career pole after securing the first on another road course at the Circuit of the Americas in 2021. Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric will share the front row with Reddick after turning a lap of 99.095 mph.

They will be followed by Chase Briscoe (98.962 mph), Christopher Bell (98.721 mph), and Joey Logano (98.476 mph) in the top five.

All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney (98.444), Michael McDowell (98.33), Chase Elliott (98.226), Todd Gilliland (98.004), and Kyle Busch (97.429) completed the top 10.

The defending champion of the event, AJ Allmendinger, and NASCAR Cup Series debutant former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat faced issues in pre-race inspections twice as a result of which they qualified 20th and 36th respectively.

2022 NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-car grid at the IMS Road Course:

#8 - Tyler Reddick #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #14 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #12 - Ryan Blaney #34 - Michael McDowell #9 - Chase Elliott #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #18 - Kyle Busch #99 - Daniel Suarez #6 - Brad Keselowski #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #17 - Chris Buescher #31 - Justin Haley #4 - Kevin Harvick #23 - Bubba Wallace #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #1 - Ross Chastain #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #41 - Cole Custer #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #45 - Ty Gibbs #15 - Joey Hand #48 - Alex Bowman #3 - Austin Dillon #42 - Ty Dillon #7 - Corey LaJoie #77 - Josh Bilicki #51 - Cody Ware #27 - Loris Hezemans #43 - Erik Jones #26 - Daniil Kvyat #78 - Josh Williams #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far