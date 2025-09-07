  • NASCAR
  • Bubba Wallace Jr.
  • “It’s kind of offensive”: Bubba Wallace rejects the narrative of WWT Raceway being similar to Darlington

“It’s kind of offensive”: Bubba Wallace rejects the narrative of WWT Raceway being similar to Darlington

By Dipti Sood
Published Sep 07, 2025 02:13 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
MADISON, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 06: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway - Source: Getty

A new clip of Bubba Wallace addressing comparisons between World Wide Technology Raceway (WWT Raceway) and Darlington Raceway was shared on X. The NASCAR Cup Series driver pushed back against claims that the two ovals are alike, saying that Darlington’s character makes it stand apart.

Ad

The video was shared on X by Frontstretch. Bubba Wallace acknowledged that at first glance, WWT Raceway might look like Darlington when viewed from above. However, he draws a contrast by saying,

“Track shape is similar for sure, um. I think Tyler actually made a note of that in our meeting this week. And it's funny, if you look at overhead view, it looks exactly the same. But yeah, Darlington is its own racetrack. I think it's kind of offensive that you even put the two together.” [1:30 onwards]
Ad
Trending
Ad

While some observers compare WWT Raceway to Darlington, Bubba Wallace views such comparisons as misleading. The Madison, Illinois oval measures 1.25 miles with corners that are asymmetrical. Turns 1 and 2 are much tighter than Turns 3 and 4, forcing teams to compromise on setups and drivers to adjust their racing lines every lap. The track’s design borrows elements from venues like Darlington and Twin Ring Motegi, but it offers its own brand of difficulty.

Ad

WWT Raceway can hold up to 58,000 fans and features multiple facilities beyond the oval, including a drag strip, karting center, and road course. NASCAR’s Cup Series, INDYCAR, and NHRA events all run there, making it a versatile stop on the motorsports calendar. Despite its egg-shaped appearance, drivers regularly describe it as a “flat” track that shares characteristics with Phoenix and New Hampshire rather than Darlington.

Darlington, by contrast, opened in 1950 in South Carolina and was NASCAR’s first paved superspeedway longer than a mile. At 1.366 miles, the track became known for its punishing surface, heavy tire wear, and its signature “Darlington Stripe,” the scrape that drivers earn when brushing the wall. Its egg-shape came about because of a pond next to the property, giving it sharper turns 1 and 2 compared to the wider 3 and 4. Steep banking and abrasive asphalt define it, making the two tracks very different to race on despite their visual similarities.

Ad

Bubba Wallace wants to team up with Lewis Hamilton off the track

Bubba Wallace has long admired Lewis Hamilton, but he recently revealed he would go beyond respect if given the chance. Speaking to Front Office Sports, the 31-year-old said that if he could launch a business venture with any driver, it would be the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.

Ad

Bubba Wallace and Hamilton hold similar places in their sports. Hamilton became the first Black driver in Formula 1 in 2007, while Wallace is NASCAR’s first full-time Black Cup Series driver since Wendell Scott in the 1970s.

When asked who he would choose as a partner, Wallace replied quickly. He said,

“Let’s go Lewis Hamilton. Whatever his idea, I would just want a little part of it, a little piece of it, just say I am in with Lewis Hamilton.”

With an estimated net worth of $450 million, Hamilton has become one of the most diversified figures in global sports. He is part-owner of the NFL’s Denver Broncos, co-founder of Neat Burger, and the driving force behind the +44 fashion label and the Almave non-alcoholic tequila brand. He also co-founded TRMW Sports with Tiger Woods, owns Dawn Apollo Films, and runs Mission 44, a foundation dedicated to helping underrepresented youth in education.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications