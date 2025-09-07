“It’s kind of offensive”: Bubba Wallace rejects the narrative of WWT Raceway being similar to Darlington

A new clip of Bubba Wallace addressing comparisons between World Wide Technology Raceway (WWT Raceway) and Darlington Raceway was shared on X. The NASCAR Cup Series driver pushed back against claims that the two ovals are alike, saying that Darlington’s character makes it stand apart.The video was shared on X by Frontstretch. Bubba Wallace acknowledged that at first glance, WWT Raceway might look like Darlington when viewed from above. However, he draws a contrast by saying,“Track shape is similar for sure, um. I think Tyler actually made a note of that in our meeting this week. And it's funny, if you look at overhead view, it looks exactly the same. But yeah, Darlington is its own racetrack. I think it's kind of offensive that you even put the two together.” [1:30 onwards]While some observers compare WWT Raceway to Darlington, Bubba Wallace views such comparisons as misleading. The Madison, Illinois oval measures 1.25 miles with corners that are asymmetrical. Turns 1 and 2 are much tighter than Turns 3 and 4, forcing teams to compromise on setups and drivers to adjust their racing lines every lap. The track’s design borrows elements from venues like Darlington and Twin Ring Motegi, but it offers its own brand of difficulty.WWT Raceway can hold up to 58,000 fans and features multiple facilities beyond the oval, including a drag strip, karting center, and road course. NASCAR’s Cup Series, INDYCAR, and NHRA events all run there, making it a versatile stop on the motorsports calendar. Despite its egg-shaped appearance, drivers regularly describe it as a “flat” track that shares characteristics with Phoenix and New Hampshire rather than Darlington.Darlington, by contrast, opened in 1950 in South Carolina and was NASCAR’s first paved superspeedway longer than a mile. At 1.366 miles, the track became known for its punishing surface, heavy tire wear, and its signature “Darlington Stripe,” the scrape that drivers earn when brushing the wall. Its egg-shape came about because of a pond next to the property, giving it sharper turns 1 and 2 compared to the wider 3 and 4. Steep banking and abrasive asphalt define it, making the two tracks very different to race on despite their visual similarities.Bubba Wallace wants to team up with Lewis Hamilton off the trackBubba Wallace has long admired Lewis Hamilton, but he recently revealed he would go beyond respect if given the chance. Speaking to Front Office Sports, the 31-year-old said that if he could launch a business venture with any driver, it would be the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.Bubba Wallace and Hamilton hold similar places in their sports. Hamilton became the first Black driver in Formula 1 in 2007, while Wallace is NASCAR’s first full-time Black Cup Series driver since Wendell Scott in the 1970s.When asked who he would choose as a partner, Wallace replied quickly. He said,“Let’s go Lewis Hamilton. Whatever his idea, I would just want a little part of it, a little piece of it, just say I am in with Lewis Hamilton.”With an estimated net worth of $450 million, Hamilton has become one of the most diversified figures in global sports. He is part-owner of the NFL’s Denver Broncos, co-founder of Neat Burger, and the driving force behind the +44 fashion label and the Almave non-alcoholic tequila brand. He also co-founded TRMW Sports with Tiger Woods, owns Dawn Apollo Films, and runs Mission 44, a foundation dedicated to helping underrepresented youth in education.