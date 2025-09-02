Bubba Wallace candidly reveals the F1 royalty Lewis Hamilton as his dream business partner

Bubba Wallace has never hidden his admiration for Lewis Hamilton, but now he has taken it a step further. The 31-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver admitted that if he had the chance to start a business venture with anyone in racing, it would be the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.

Ad

The two occupy similar roles in their respective sports. Hamilton became Formula 1's first Black driver in 2007, while Wallace is NASCAR's first full-time African-American Cup Series driver since Wendell Scott in the 1970s. Both men have been flagbearers in their respective disciplines, which have historically lacked diversity.

Speaking to Front Office Sports, Wallace was asked which driver he would want as a business partner and what the venture would be. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Let's go Lewis Hamilton. Whatever his idea, I would just want a little part of it, a little piece of it, just say I am in with Lewis Hamilton."

For Bubba Wallace, Hamilton has always been more than just another driver. He was his idol growing up, and now the prospect of collaborating with him away from the racetrack is his version of a dream scenario.

Ad

Hamilton's own ventures highlight why Wallace was so quick with his answer. With an estimated net worth of $450 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), Hamilton has expanded his brand far beyond the paddock. He is a part-owner of the NFL's Denver Broncos, co-founder of vegan fast-food chain Neat Burger, and the man behind fashion label +44 as well as non-alcoholic tequila brand Almave.

Lewis Hamilton attends the F1 movie Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square. Source: Getty

The Ferrari driver also invests in TRMW Sports alongside Tiger Woods, owns Dawn Apollo Films - the studio that produced Brad Pitt's Formula 1 movie - and runs Mission 44, a foundation supporting under-represented youth in education.

Ad

Wallace's admiration reflects not just Hamilton's on-track greatness but the empire he has built off it. For a driver determined to chart his own legacy, simply being connected to Lewis Hamilton's vision would be enough.

Lewis Hamilton's 2018 message that inspired Bubba Wallace’s debut

Bubba Wallace Jr. during the Daytona 500 Media Day. Source: Getty

Bubba Wallace's bond with Lewis Hamilton goes back to before they had even met. After driving the iconic No. 43 car part-time in 2017, he got a full-time Cup Series seat with Richard Petty Motorsports in 2018. Ahead of his Daytona 500 debut in February, he received a surprise message from his hero.

Ad

Hamilton wrote on X:

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton Hey @BubbaWallace! Wishing you the absolute best today in your race. Smash it!! 🙌🏽 🏁

Ad

Bubba Wallace later admitted that he was overwhelmed by the gesture. Speaking to CNN, he recalled growing up playing on Xbox with Hamilton as his driver.

"I remember always playing the F1 2010-11 game on Xbox and I'd pick Lewis Hamilton every time. I became a huge fan of his and see what he's going through. He's a huge role model of mine... I was just like freaking out to see that tweet, to see that kind of respect he had given out to me was unreal."

Ad

Bubba Wallace made history at the 2018 Daytona 500. He achieved the best result in the race by an African-American with a second-place finish.

Fifteen years since his 'F1 2010-11' gaming days, the respect has only deepened. Wallace still holds Hamilton in the highest regard, speaking of him not just as a sporting idol but as a partner away from the racetrack. Both men are now entering the final stretch of their respective seasons, with nine races left in the NASCAR Cup Series and Formula 1 campaigns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.