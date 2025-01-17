“It’s no longer in my hands”: $300M-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr. and 10-time Grammy winner react to their historic venture for Daytona 500

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently touched upon his team, JR Motorsports' historic Daytona 500 adventure coming up this year. In a conversation with Chris Stapleton and Justin Allgaier, the JRM co-owner revealed how he remains powerless when drivers of his team take to the track, and he can do nothing but watch them race.

Dale Jr. recently sat with 10-time Grammy winner Stapleton and JR Motorsports driver Allgaier in an episode of the Dale Jr Download podcast. There, the trio discussed things around NASCAR, especially about JRM's debut in the 2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

When asked about his feelings ahead of the historical event, the $300 million worth Earnhardt Jr. (as per Celebrity Net Worth) said that the current situation is entirely different. Notably, he raced in the Daytona 500 on multiple occasions but has never witnessed the race in the Cup Series as a team owner.

Trending

"To be honest with you like I mean, I've said it before, but like I've done this as a driver for many times, I've done this," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. "As a driver, there's excitement, but also pressure, nerves, and you're the one kinda in control of everything, in terms of how things go. As an owner, think about being an owner and I think you may also experience this."

"Once it's on the grid, and before gentlemen start your engines, it's out of your hands at that point. There's not so much pressure any more but it's a pride's thing. It's like watching something you had an involvement in creating, go out and do what it's supposed to do. How he turns the corner is upto him right? It's no longer in my hands, which is kind of nice, you know?" he added. (0:18-0:55)

Expand Tweet

JR Motorsports will field team driver Justin Allgaier in the 2025 Daytona 500 on February 16 at Daytona International Speedway. Allgaier will drive the white and orange #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his feelings known about JR Motorsports' Daytona 500 entry

Following his team JR Motorsports' announcement for the 2025 Daytona 500, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts. Speaking to Fox Sports, the former NASCAR driver spoke about how Chris Stapleton came up with the idea, following which he could not say no.

"I don’t want to do it any more than I want to do it now," Dale Jr. said. "I’ve always wanted to do it. I don’t know that we ever had a plan that we were going to enter the 2025 Daytona 500," Earnhardt said. "Chris and his team came to us with an idea, and this is the way stuff kind of comes together sometimes."

Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevrolet, celebrates with NASCAR Hall of Famer and JR Motorsports owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and crew - Source: Getty Images

JR Motorsports do not have a full-time charter in the Cup Series. They are set to take an open slot, where Justin Allgaier will have to qualify for the Daytona 500. There could be as many as eight cars vying for the four open slots for the iconic NASCAR Cup Series race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback