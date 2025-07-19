"It's a lot of work": NASCAR Insider opens up to Kevin Harvick about the hectic roles of drivers in modern era

Kevin Harvick recently quizzed Marcus Smith on his thoughts over the role of a NASCAR driver in the Next Gen era. Smith, the CEO of Speedway Motorsports appeared as a guest on the Happy Hour podcast.
Harvick mentioned to his guest about the job of a driver being 'much different' than what it used to be. The former SHR driver said that now drivers have more meetings, more simulator time, and more appearances.
The host wondered whether it would be a fair thing to assume about modern NASCAR drivers.
"More for sure in the last maybe it is a decade, at least the last six or seven, eight years, this is absolutely a high water mark in what I'm seeing in driver involvement with fans and I'm so happy about that. It makes a big difference. We are a sport that was built on that approachability and that kind of access."
"You're stopping at multiple places to engage with people or on race weekend, on race day, you would stop at two or three different hospitalities to say hi to guests. And yes, it's a lot of work," Marcus Smith told Kevin Harvick. [27:00]
He added that it is the way the engagement aspect is now different in the sport.
Marcus Smith and Kevin Harvick agree on what NASCAR is lacking in modern times
During their conversation, Kevin Harvick also asked Marcus Smith about the things regarding current NASCAR which he wished were different or better. Smith claimed it would be having more practice time, which Harvick claimed drivers would agree on.
The Speedway Motorsports CEO claimed he misses the old 'happy hour practice' and having the onsite experience which brought drivers and fans closer.
"I miss the old speed stage and having the onsite that game day style experience that enables this kind of conversation to happen on a Friday or Saturday night on race weekend when drivers can get to show themselves like more of their personalities to the fans. That's how we got to know people like Kenny Wallace, who you only knew Kenny as a driver, and now we know him as this amazing personality," Smith described. [25:00]
Marcus Smith also reminded Kevin Harvick about there being other drivers who were on that segment and people would get to know of them with what they said after getting out of their cars. Smith further recalled there being a conversation, which was 'awesome' in pre-COVID times in NASCAR.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.