Marcus Smith boasts to Kevin Harvick about the impact of first All-Star race at North Wilkesboro racetrack

Kevin Harvick recently sat down with Speedway Motorsports CEO & President Marcus Smith and discussed track-related matters, including the impact of the inaugural All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. Smith was thrilled to see the positive impact the race had on the community, saying they revived the place.

For the uninitiated, Speedway Motorsports owns several NASCAR-sanctioned tracks, including North Wilkesboro Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Dover Motor Speedway, where a Cup Series race is scheduled this weekend. Harvick and Smith touched on the first All-Star Race in North Carolina after the Happy Hour podcast host asked about Smith's favorite races.

After the Speedway Motorsports executive cited a Charlotte race as a kid in the 90s, Smith picked the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. He explained (via Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast):

“The other one probably is that first All-Star Race at Wilkesboro. To see the incredible, positive impact that we had on a community. To be able to bring North Wilkesboro Speedway back. To see the impact that that had on that community, and all the fans that came all over with all their stories.” [1:07]

“I heard so many stories about when people were there, when they were younger. They came with their dads, or they came with their friends, and it really just made me feel really good about reviving that place,” he added.

The All-Star Race in question saw Kyle Larson climb his way to victory after starting 16th. 23XI Racing drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick were the runner-ups, followed by Chase Briscoe, who drove for the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing alongside Kevin Harvick, and Chase Elliott.

The latest All-Star Race was still held at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with Christopher Bell winning the event. The race was previously held in tracks such as Texas Motor Speedway (2021-2022), Bristol Motor Speedway (2020), Charlotte Motor Speedway (1985, 1987-2019), and Atlanta Motor Speedway (1986).

“It's doable”: Marcus Smith shares with Kevin Harvick plan to add roof over Bristol Motor Speedway

In the same podcast episode, Marcus Smith told Kevin Harvick about the possibility of adding a roof over Bristol Motor Speedway. He argued that a roof can allow them to install the biggest TV in the world and host other sports, including UFC and WWE's WrestleMania.

The Speedway Motorsports CEO & President said (via the Happy Hour podcast):

“The dream, I think the thing that would be awesome to do, and we could do it, is to put a roof on Bristol one day. I would love that.” [0:29]

“A roof on Bristol would be a big dream. That'd be pretty wild. It's doable,” he added. [1:22]

With a roof over Bristol Motor Speedway, the Tennessee-based short track should become weather-proof. This could inspire the return of the Bristol dirt race, which was removed from the calendar after the 2023 season due to various factors, including rain muddying up the track.

In addition to NASCAR racing, the Bristol Motor Speedway will host the MLB Speedway Classic in August. The baseball game will feature a special regular-season match between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds.

