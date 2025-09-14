“It’s what nearly every driver and fan wants”: NASCAR nation reacts to Mark Martin calling Chris Buescher ‘brave’ in support of his playoff remark 

Mark Martin voiced his support for Chris Buescher after the RFK Racing driver openly suggested a change to NASCAR’s playoff system. Mark Martin praised Buescher for being “brave enough to speak the truth” as the conversation around the format once again sparked reactions across the sport.Fans quickly shared their views on this matter, many agreeing that a return to a full-season championship system would better reflect driver performance. The discussion began when Buescher, in an interview shared by Dalton Hopkins, was asked about possible changes to the current elimination-style format.The RFK driver responded by saying he still favored a 36-race playoff structure, a points-based system that rewards consistency throughout the season. Mark Martin amplified Buescher’s comments by resharing them on X.NASCAR’s current playoff system was introduced in 2004 and reshaped in 2014 to its present elimination format. Sixteen drivers now qualify for the playoffs, with eliminations at each stage until only four remain in the season finale at Phoenix.Buescher’s push for a season-long system challenges the structure that has defined the sport for over a decade. Many fans reacted to Buescher's stance on the matter. One netizen said,&quot;🫡 to Chris Buescher. It’s what nearly every driver and fan wants,&quot;Riley Doxsee @IPTCWCDirectorLINK@markmartin @Chris_Buescher 🫡 to Chris Buescher. It’s what nearly every driver and fan wants.&quot;36 races, one point per position, bonus points for winning stages, fastest lap, and leading the most laps, and extra bonus points for winning the race. Problem solved,&quot; another suggested.&quot;This is why Chris took over as my favorite driver. He's still got the old time work ethic and isn't afraid to speak the truth,&quot; one fan commented.Not everyone was on board with Buescher's playoff remark. Some fans pushed back at the idea, pointing out flaws or defending the current playoff system. They commented,&quot;Fun watching Mark Martin advocate for a playoff format adjustment that he himself never won a championship under. If NASCAR truly wants to evolve, inflict NEW IDEAS. Not old ones.&quot; another added.&quot;Was surprised by how defensively some of the drivers were answering this question. What could happen to them really?&quot; another posted.&quot;Tired of hearing how fans want a 36 race season points. NO WE DONT!!!! Give me playoffs over points any day. The playoffs are awesome and way more entertaining&quot; a fan opposed.The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are already underway, with Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe leading the grid. Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace, and Ryan Blaney sit comfortably above the cutline, along with William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell.Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Austin Cindric round out the top 12. Below the elimination line, Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry are in an uphill battle to advance past Bristol.Mark Martin pushes back at Jordan Bianchi’s playoff ideaMark Martin also responded to a different playoff proposal from journalist Jordan Bianchi. On the ‘Door Bumper Clear’ podcast, Bianchi floated the idea of replacing NASCAR’s one-race championship round with a four-race finale.He asked guest Austin Cindric whether such a change would make the format more appealing to drivers. Mark Martin did not agree with the idea and shared a post on X,“Why is @Jordan_Bianchi trying so hard to push a playoff when the majority of fans don't want it?”Bianchi argued that a multi-race championship round would reward “the better team” over time while still keeping an emphasis on winning. However, Mark Martin’s challenge underscored his preference for a more traditional approach, a stance he has consistently supported throughout the debate.The journalist has been criticized elsewhere, too. Freddie Kraft of ‘Door Bumper Clear’ said fans should not expect NASCAR to adopt a full 36-race system anytime soon.Despite this, NASCAR officials have kept the door open. Executive vice president Ben Kennedy confirmed the sanctioning body is still exploring possible changes to the playoff format beyond 2026, even after the latest schedule release.