"It’s OK. We’ll take it" - Joey Logano content with P3 finish at Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Team Penske driver Joey Logano started in 10th place and finished in the top-five in the recently concluded Food City Dirt race. The 31-year-old ran fourth on the final lap but he took advantage of an accident between Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick and managed to finish third.

During the post-race interview, Logano admitted that he was not fast enough to seal the victory at Bristol. He executed well on the restarts, trying to stay towards the front. Further, summing up his P3 finish, he went on to state:

“We’ll take that. We weren’t fast enough obviously to win. We had great execution on restarts and kept ourselves towards the front. Paul made a good call leaving us out. The tire was coming apart there at the end, but we did what we had to do to stay towards the front. Track position was so big.”

Joey Logano @joeylogano P3 Finish tonight on night two, round two of #BristolDirt . Solid finish with additional stage points moved the #22Crew into 4th on the Driver Standings Leaderboard. On to @TALLADEGA P3 Finish tonight on night two, round two of #BristolDirt. Solid finish with additional stage points moved the #22Crew into 4th on the Driver Standings Leaderboard. On to @TALLADEGA! https://t.co/J2tiTtI2zJ

He continued:

“It’s so hard to pass and I felt like if I could just get towards the front, I could try to hold them all off and that’s what we did with our Mustang. We were able to get a top three finish with our Shell/Pennzoil car. It’s OK. We’ll take it. It’s not a win, but we’ve been stringing together some good finishes the last couple of weeks.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Joey Logano will take third after that night on the Bristol dirt. His thoughts on the race and his contact with Kyle Busch: Joey Logano will take third after that night on the Bristol dirt. His thoughts on the race and his contact with Kyle Busch: https://t.co/xH9HIUqwj4

The driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang mostly stayed in the top-10 on the half-mile dirt track and finished seventh in both the stages.

Joey Logano’s outing was not easy as when the race resumed after a rain delay, he restarted from second position. He continued to battle with Reddick until rain halted the race yet again with 32 laps remaining.

Joey Logano suggests changes in future NASCAR dirt races

Earlier this week before Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race, Joey Logano spoke about the difficulties of Bristol’s dirt racing. He suggested changes he wants to see in the upcoming NASCAR dirt races. He said:

“I think the biggest thing that we can probably do, and it's too late now, but it's just trying to eliminate the front windshield and dirt race. There are no other dirt cars that I've ever seen raised with windshields in their car, and that dust is one of the biggest issues. So, figuring out a way to safely remove the windshield and add some kind of structure prevents big pieces of debris from hitting the driver.”

Logano currently stands in third place in the Cup Series points table with 303 points and three top-five finishes.

Edited by Adam Dickson