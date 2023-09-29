“It’s a part of my brand” - Kyle Larson opens up about motivation behind grassroots Sprint Car racing

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson likes to keep in touch with his roots.

Growing up racing outlaw karts in Elk Grove, California, Larson was adept at the art of racing on loose surfaces. The grassroots dirt track racer and owner then went on to make a name for himself in the highest echelon of stock car racing.

Not only does he compete in Sprint Car races, a highly dangerous and exciting form of dirt-track stock car racing, he also owns a series that promotes the same. Kyle Larson is the co-owner of the High Limit Racing Series and recently spoke about the motivation behind undertaking the role.

Larson told dirt-track legend Brad Sweet while talking to Dirty Mo Media:

"I don't want there to be a fan that only likes a certain type of category of car. I want racing to just be, one. It's a goal of mine, I feel like it's a part of my brand and what I like to do is just promote racing by racing."

Many believe High Limit Racing has raised the Sprint Car racing stakes to a new level. This is largely due to its higher purse values, which have in turn led to higher intensity races.

The midweek racing series heads to Bridgeport Motorsports Park next for a chance for drivers to win $23,023 in the penultimate race of the season. The race goes live on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at the Swedesboro, New Jersey facility.

Rick Hendrick on how Kyle Larson could have been more patient at Texas Motor Speedway last Sunday

The latest NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway saw Kyle Larson spin out and fall down the standings late in the race after a fierce battle with Bubba Wallace. Neither driver gave the other an inch in an engaging affair.

After the race, Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick, commented on how Larson, who drives for his team, could have had more patience. He said in an interview with Bob Pockrass:

"Kyle was so strong, I thought he'd just drive away but Bubba ran him pretty hard there and I guess he could've lifted a little bit, Kyle could've and waited a minute. But hey, that's what Larson does, that's what I love about him, he's going to drive the wheels off of it."

Kyle Larson heads to the second Round of 12 race at Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday sitting just +2 above the cut line.