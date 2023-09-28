NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway 

The YellaWood 500 marks the 31st race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the fifth playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 1, at the Talladega Superspeedway.
A total of 38 drivers will compete over 188 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 55th annual YellaWood 500 hosted by the Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the Cup Series.
The 2.66-mile asphalt superspeedway features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.
The venue first hosted NASCAR races in 1969 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.
Heading to the Talladega Superspeedway, RFK Racing Brad Keselowski entered the second race of Round of 12 as the favorite in the odds table at +1100 to win Sunday’s YellaWood 500, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He has won this race in 2014 and 2017 and holds three wins at the spring Talladega, which is currently known as GEICO 500.
Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Chris Buescher tied with the second-highest odds at +1200 to claim the race.
They are followed by William Byron at +1400, Chase Elliott (the defending champion of the event) at +1400, Bubba Wallace at +1400, Denny Hamlin at +1600, and Kyle Busch at +1800 in the top-five highest odds.
Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR YellaWood 500
See below for the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Talladega Superspeedway:
- Brad Keselowski, +1100
- Ryan Blaney, +1200
- Joey Logano, +1200
- Chris Buescher, +1200
- William Byron, +1400
- Chase Elliott, +1400
- Bubba Wallace, +1400
- Denny Hamlin, +1600
- Kyle Busch, +1800
- Ross Chastain, +2000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +2000
- Kyle Larson, +2000
- Austin Cindric, +2000
- Aric Almirola, +2000
- Christopher Bell, +2200
- Erik Jones, +2500
- Daniel Suarez, +2500
- Tyler Reddick, +2800
- Ty Gibbs, +2800
- Michael McDowell, +2800
- Kevin Harvick, +2800
- Chase Briscoe, +2800
- Austin Dillon, +2800
- Alex Bowman, +2800
- Martin Truex Jr., +3000
- Ryan Preece, +3500
- A.J. Allmendinger, +3500
- Carson Hocevar, +4500
- Corey Lajoie, +5500
- Todd Gilliland, +6500
- Justin Haley, +6500
- Harrison Burton, +10000
- Riley Herbst, +15000
- Chandler Smith, +25000
- Ty Dillon, +40000
- JJ Yeley, +40000
- Brennan Poole, +40000
- B.J. McLeod, +40000
The live telecast of 2023 YellaWood 500 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.