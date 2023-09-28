NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway 

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 28, 2023 21:26 IST
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500

The YellaWood 500 marks the 31st race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the fifth playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 1, at the Talladega Superspeedway.

A total of 38 drivers will compete over 188 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 55th annual YellaWood 500 hosted by the Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 2.66-mile asphalt superspeedway features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

The venue first hosted NASCAR races in 1969 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Heading to the Talladega Superspeedway, RFK Racing Brad Keselowski entered the second race of Round of 12 as the favorite in the odds table at +1100 to win Sunday’s YellaWood 500, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He has won this race in 2014 and 2017 and holds three wins at the spring Talladega, which is currently known as GEICO 500.

Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Chris Buescher tied with the second-highest odds at +1200 to claim the race.

They are followed by William Byron at +1400, Chase Elliott (the defending champion of the event) at +1400, Bubba Wallace at +1400, Denny Hamlin at +1600, and Kyle Busch at +1800 in the top-five highest odds.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR YellaWood 500

See below for the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. Brad Keselowski, +1100
  2. Ryan Blaney, +1200
  3. Joey Logano, +1200
  4. Chris Buescher, +1200
  5. William Byron, +1400
  6. Chase Elliott, +1400
  7. Bubba Wallace, +1400
  8. Denny Hamlin, +1600
  9. Kyle Busch, +1800
  10. Ross Chastain, +2000
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +2000
  12. Kyle Larson, +2000
  13. Austin Cindric, +2000
  14. Aric Almirola, +2000
  15. Christopher Bell, +2200
  16. Erik Jones, +2500
  17. Daniel Suarez, +2500
  18. Tyler Reddick, +2800
  19. Ty Gibbs, +2800
  20. Michael McDowell, +2800
  21. Kevin Harvick, +2800
  22. Chase Briscoe, +2800
  23. Austin Dillon, +2800
  24. Alex Bowman, +2800
  25. Martin Truex Jr., +3000
  26. Ryan Preece, +3500
  27. A.J. Allmendinger, +3500
  28. Carson Hocevar, +4500
  29. Corey Lajoie, +5500
  30. Todd Gilliland, +6500
  31. Justin Haley, +6500
  32. Harrison Burton, +10000
  33. Riley Herbst, +15000
  34. Chandler Smith, +25000
  35. Ty Dillon, +40000
  36. JJ Yeley, +40000
  37. Brennan Poole, +40000
  38. B.J. McLeod, +40000

The live telecast of 2023 YellaWood 500 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...