NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway 

The YellaWood 500 marks the 31st race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the fifth playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 1, at the Talladega Superspeedway.

A total of 38 drivers will compete over 188 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 55th annual YellaWood 500 hosted by the Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 2.66-mile asphalt superspeedway features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

The venue first hosted NASCAR races in 1969 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Heading to the Talladega Superspeedway, RFK Racing Brad Keselowski entered the second race of Round of 12 as the favorite in the odds table at +1100 to win Sunday’s YellaWood 500, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He has won this race in 2014 and 2017 and holds three wins at the spring Talladega, which is currently known as GEICO 500.

Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Chris Buescher tied with the second-highest odds at +1200 to claim the race.

They are followed by William Byron at +1400, Chase Elliott (the defending champion of the event) at +1400, Bubba Wallace at +1400, Denny Hamlin at +1600, and Kyle Busch at +1800 in the top-five highest odds.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR YellaWood 500

See below for the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Talladega Superspeedway:

Brad Keselowski, +1100 Ryan Blaney, +1200 Joey Logano, +1200 Chris Buescher, +1200 William Byron, +1400 Chase Elliott, +1400 Bubba Wallace, +1400 Denny Hamlin, +1600 Kyle Busch, +1800 Ross Chastain, +2000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +2000 Kyle Larson, +2000 Austin Cindric, +2000 Aric Almirola, +2000 Christopher Bell, +2200 Erik Jones, +2500 Daniel Suarez, +2500 Tyler Reddick, +2800 Ty Gibbs, +2800 Michael McDowell, +2800 Kevin Harvick, +2800 Chase Briscoe, +2800 Austin Dillon, +2800 Alex Bowman, +2800 Martin Truex Jr., +3000 Ryan Preece, +3500 A.J. Allmendinger, +3500 Carson Hocevar, +4500 Corey Lajoie, +5500 Todd Gilliland, +6500 Justin Haley, +6500 Harrison Burton, +10000 Riley Herbst, +15000 Chandler Smith, +25000 Ty Dillon, +40000 JJ Yeley, +40000 Brennan Poole, +40000 B.J. McLeod, +40000

The live telecast of 2023 YellaWood 500 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.