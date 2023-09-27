NASCAR 2023: Where to watch YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Lincoln, Alabama, this weekend for the YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway. The race is scheduled to begin at 2 pm ET on Sunday (October 1) and can be watched on NBC and MRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session, which begins at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday (Sept. 30) and can be viewed live on USA Network and MRN.

Sunday’s event will see 38 drivers battle it out for over 188 laps at the 2.66-miles superspeedway in a 500-mile race. The track features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s YellaWood 500 and will look to get his first win of the season. The venue hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

NASCAR has had 14 different winners and six drivers with three wins, two drivers with two wins and one with five wins, in the first 30 races of the season:

They're Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (six wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick (two wins), Kyle Larson (three wins), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (three wins), Denny Hamlin (three wins), Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Chris Buescher (three wins) and Michael McDowell.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway?

Here's the latest telecast schedule for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway:

Sunday, October 1, 2023

2 pm ET: YellaWood 500

The 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will air on NBC and MRN at 2 pm ET. Live streaming for the 31st point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network hold the TV rights for the second half of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action in Lincoln, Alabama, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Fans can also watch the race by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another NASCAR Cup Series playoff weekend in Lincoln, Alabama.

Watch your favorite NASCAR drivers in action at the Talladega Superspeedway this coming weekend.