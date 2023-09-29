“It's part of giving back to the sport”: Denny Hamlin on how launching his own podcast has worked out for him this year

While NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner Denny Hamlin keeps his time occupied by the owner-operator role he also tries to give back to the sport when he can.

Hamlin became only the second full-time driver on the field to host a weekly podcast of his own alongside Corey LaJoie. The latter has also been seen on the Stacking Pennies podcast.

The #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver up has teamed up with former driver-turned-broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s production house Dirty Mo Media. He hosts his own podcast Actions Detrimental on the platform.

Teaming up with his social media manager Jared Allen on the show, the podcast has allowed Denny Hamlin to talk about NASCAR in greater depth. It also helps him connect with the fans as well as put out his own brand into the world.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, the 42-year-old elaborated on the experience so far, saying:

"The juice has been worth the squeeze on that for sure. I was already talking about the sport on a weekly basis anyway in the media center. It allowed me to expand upon that. I get paid for it, which is a good thing."

He added:

"People get to know me a little bit more on a personal level. I try to give insight for those new fans out there. I try to give inside insights for those avid fans that want to know more in-depth stuff. It's part of giving back to the sport that I'm trying to do."

Denny Hamlin's weekly take on all the storylines from the past weekend is certainly an added level of engagement for the avid NASCAR fan and the casual viewer.

Denny Hamlin looks forward to being a track owner soon

Despite Denny Hamlin's multiple roles in and around NASCAR, the 23XI Racing co-owner seems to have room left on his plate for more. Looking to invest in Southside Speedway, a track in Virginia that Hamlin grew up racing on, is the latest thing on the JGR driver's radar.

Elaborating on the process further, Hamlin told shorttrackscene.com's Matt Weaver:

"“My interest would be to own it. I would love to run it but I would love to own it if I were to run it. We’d have to work around that for sure."

Meanwhile, Hamlin will also be gearing up to take on the challenge of Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday with the second Round of 12 race this postseason.