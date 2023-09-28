NASCAR 2023: Prize money for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

After four playoff races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Lincoln, Alabama, for the second race of Round of 12 – the YellaWood 500.

The fifth playoff race of the season is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The Talladega Superspeedway is a long NASCAR oval with a length of 2.66-mile superspeedway that has 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval and three degrees on the backstretch.

The YellaWood 500 can be watched live on NBC and PRN. The race starts on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2 pm ET. Along with the win, all the participating drivers in Alabama will be racing for monetary incentives.

This year, the Cup Series race in Lincoln, Alabama, has a prize pool of $8,806,315. Meanwhile, the Truck winning teams will be awarded $779,790.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the total prize money pool that will be up for grabs at NASCAR's Talladega weekend:

“Purses for Talladega weekend, including all payouts, all positions, incl all $$ to charter teams based on participating and their three-year performance/historical payouts, contingency awards, contribution to year-end pts fund, etc.: Cup: $8,806,315 Truck: $779,790”

The NASCAR Cup Series action in Lincoln, Alabama will begin with qualifying at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 30, followed by the main event on Sunday. The qualifying can be watched live on USA Network and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the YellaWood 500?

Heading to the Talladega Superspeedway, Brad Keselowski occupied the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 500-mile race. The #6 Ford driver has odds of +1100 to win Sunday’s race, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com.

Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Chris Buescher were tied with the second-highest odds at +1200, followed by William Byron at +1400, Chase Elliott at +1400, Bubba Wallace at +1400, Denny Hamlin at +1600, and Kyle Busch at +1800 to round out the top five.

They're followed by Ross Chastain (+2000), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+2000), Kyle Larson (+2000), Austin Cindric (+2000), Aric Almirola (+2000).

Watch the Cup Series in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, Oct. 1.