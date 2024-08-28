“It’s pathetic”: Samantha Busch unhappy with fan's comment on her Disneyland picture

Samantha Busch recently shared a family photo on Instagram that attracted quite a lot of attention, but one comment in particular stood out. A user criticized her physique, implying that she looked malnourished.

Kyle Busch's wife didn't let it slide. She took a screenshot of the comment and shared it on her Instagram story. The user wrote:

"Eat a couple cheeseburgers while uour there. Geez."

In response, Samantha called out the commenter by posting their remark in her story and wrote:

"Can we all agree that men need to stop bodyshaming women. It's pathetic."

Samantha Busch's Instagram Story

Samantha Busch has faced her share of challenges, from infertility and miscarriages to hair loss and the medications that come with these issues. She once shared that her diet is rich in protein due to her regular workouts and she plans her meals weekly. Samantha also mentioned that she might cut out dairy and gluten, based on her functional doctor's advice.

Samantha has been spending quality time with her family at Disneyland, sharing snapshots of their adventures. She uploaded photos featuring Kyle Busch, various rides, and a cute moment of their daughter Lennix trying on some oversized shoes.

On the track, Kyle Busch has made a strong comeback since his family vacation in Italy during the NASCAR Olympics break. In the three races following their return, he has secured top-5 finishes in two, including a close finish at the Daytona Coke Zero Sugar 400, where he finished just 0.047 seconds behind the winner, Harrison Burton.

Samantha Busch turned heads at Daytona with her standout fashion sense

While Kyle Busch has been capturing the attention of NASCAR fans with his strong finishes in the last stretch of the regular season, his wife Samantha Busch, has been making waves with her fashion choices. Her latest outfit at Daytona International Speedway was no exception, drawing the eyes of NASCAR enthusiasts and her followers alike.

In a recent Instagram post, Samantha shared photos alongside her husband Kyle and their daughter Lennix. She was decked out in a chic split-thigh cami denim dress, paired with a leopard print belt and high-block heels.

Their daughter Lennix also showed off her style in a cute croissant print top and a denim skirt. Samantha captioned the post:

"Last night was an absolute 💔 wanted it so bad for the 🎱 team after the luck we’ve had this year. Luckily Lennix can always put a smile on our faces even on the disappointing days. And note yes momma found her a 🥐 onesie for the @cheddarskitchen race 😃 #nascar #daytona #racing #racelife #family #familytime."

With only one race left, all eyes will be on Kyle Busch at Darlington and what fashion statement Samantha Busch will make next.

