“It’s for the people in the grandstands”: Kyle Busch makes feelings known on Throwback scheme at Darlington

Kyle Busch was asked whether the Darlington Throwback Weekend had lost its "spark" in 10 years. Despite skipping the festivities, the veteran NASCAR driver explained that the throwback paint schemes are brought to life for the fans in attendance.

Busch enters the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway driving the No. 8 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro. His Richard Childress Racing teammate, Austin Dillon, won't also participate in the program's 10th anniversary.

The Las Vegas native may not be paying tribute to a driver in the race, but he defended the Darlington Throwback Weekend. In a pre-race interview, the RCR driver said (via Dalton Hopkins on X):

"When I look at fan reception, I feel like the fans really love it. And even if some of the drivers think it's a little overblown or whatever, it’s not for us. It’s for the people in the grandstands, and their pure joy seeing some of the older cool schemes that come back to life in this day and age." [0:23]

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion clarified that partner sponsors tend to dictate what paint scheme teams should run in a race weekend, and not the drivers.

"In 10 years, I think I might have had two or three throwbacks. Trust me, I hear it all the time... that I don't do throwbacks. That's not on me. That's just the partners we're with," he said. [0:52]

While Kyle Busch uses a present-time paint scheme, William Sawalich, driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will pay homage to Busch's 2016 Xfinity JGR car. That year witnessed the now 39-year-old win 10 of his 17 starts in the second-tier series.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for April 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1. Busch is set to join the field while holding a 64-race winless streak. He last parked his car in victory lane at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4, 2023.

Kyle Busch shares humorous post with sponsor at Darlington

Kyle Busch took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a joke with his sponsor at Darlington Raceway, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. While holding a bag from the restaurant chain, the driver said he must get home before the fries get cold.

Busch also said fans would get a free No. 8 special, a chicken tender platter named after the two-time champ, if he wins this Sunday.

"Home in record time, because of course. This Sunday, I’m back in the @cheddarskitchen at @DarlingtonRaceway. If I take the checkered first, you all get a FREE No. 8 Special," Kyle Busch wrote.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is the No. 8 Chevy's title sponsor for nine races in the 2025 season, including the second race at Atlanta Motor Speedway last February, the upcoming contest at Darlington, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

After seven races, Kyle Busch has amassed one top-five and three top-10 finishes. His best finish came at Circuit of the Americas, where he had a neck-and-neck battle with Christopher Bell for the lead in the closing laps but eventually dropped to fifth.

The veteran NASCAR driver ranks 16th in the points standings ahead of RCR teammate Austin Dillon, who sits in the 27th spot.

