“It’s personal”: Michael Jordan's spokesperson fires back at NASCAR’s comments through team owner's 'perspective'

A spokesperson for Michael Jordan has recently made a striking comment amidst the ongoing legal battle between NASCAR and 23XI Racing. Curtis Polk, Jordan’s longtime business manager and a stakeholder in his racing team, has come under fire from one of NASCAR's executives. Polk has been singled out as the mastermind behind the team's lawsuit against the current revenue-sharing system in the sport.

However, according to a recent report from the Associated Press, a spokeswoman for Michael Jordan made it clear that any attack on Curtis Polk is an attack on Jordan himself. She explained that Jordan and Polk's relationship goes far beyond just business. Jordan, Polk, and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin own 23XI Racing.

Before this legal battle, NASCAR executives saw Curtis Polk as a valuable adviser. He participated in conversations about improving the sport, offering insights from his experience in the NBA. But everything changed when Polk, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports, decided to push back at NASCAR’s current charter system.

The two teams refused to sign the latest agreement, arguing that the system is unfair and should be legally challenged. In response, NASCAR filed a countersuit earlier this month, suggesting that Polk is the mastermind of a revolt against the sport's current structure. The suit accuses him of trying to organize a boycott of a key meeting and Daytona 500 qualifying races.

NASCAR attorney Christopher Yates even suggested Polk doesn’t understand the sport, saying:

“He’s done a lot of things that might work in the NBA but just are not appropriate in NASCAR.”

Michael Jordan wasted no time in defending Curtis Polk. Jordan made it clear through a spokeswoman that he fully supports Polk’s decisions and considers NASCAR’s attack on his longtime business partner personal.

"Curtis and MJ stand united. His perspective is if you are coming after Curtis, you are coming after him. He doesn’t look at this as just business. It’s personal," the spokeswoman told AP.

Denny Hamlin, 23XI Racing’s co-owner, also dismissed NASCAR’s claims that Polk does not know what he is talking about, as he is always involved in the team's day-to-day operations.

Denny Hamlin defends Michael Jordan's right-hand man

Curtis Polk may not have a background in motorsports, but his impact on business and sports is tough to ignore. He has been managing Michael Jordan’s financial empire since 1989. He played a major role in launching the Jordan Brand with Nike and helped oversee the Charlotte Hornets.

Polk’s experience and long-standing relationship with Michael Jordan have made him a key figure in 23XI Racing’s operations. NASCAR’s response suggests they see him as a threat to how they currently run the sport. Speaking on Yates' comments on Polk, Denny Hamlin shared (via AP):

"That’s like saying a chef doesn’t know how to cook. He’s built Michael Jordan’s empire for the last 30 years. The guy knows the business," Hamlin remarked. "Curtis has just been fantastic for our team and certainly a pioneer, I believe, and a trailblazer for new ideas that our team uses every single time we hit the racetrack and how we do business."

The legal battle between 23XI Racing and NASCAR is far from over. If 23XI wins, it could help redefine NASCAR's financial structure, potentially giving the teams more power.

