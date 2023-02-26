"It’s been pretty unique" - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. embraces 'special' schedule post-Daytona 500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Harley J. Earl Trophy for a NASCAR underdog team. Jodi and Tad Geschickter, as well as former NBA star Brad Daugherty, co-own JTG Daugherty Racing, a single-car organization.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has had a hectic week. He traveled the country after winning the Daytona 500, holding interviews and interacting with scores of fans, but these are memories he will cherish.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. told Heavy prior to a fan meet-and-greet at Ralphs that he had fulfilled several post-win commitments during his NASCAR career. The Daytona 500, on the other hand, is in a completely different league. He spent time in both Chicago and New York as the rest of the No. 47 team prepared for the West Coast swing of the itinerary.

During a media interview, Stenhouse said:

“It’s been a blast being able to represent our partners with Kroger and Ralphs and everyone that makes our program go around, but also getting to celebrate what our team accomplished and then also helping celebrate and promote our sport."

He then continued:

“So it’s been pretty unique, something that I haven’t experienced at this level. I’ve done things like this, but not going to NASDAQ and things like that. So, it’s been pretty special.”

"I take pride in putting that work in" - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is aware of his worth in the team

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has won NASCAR's greatest race and will be known as the "Daytona 500 winner" for the rest of his life. Nevertheless, he is still looking for additional victories and post-event duties.

Stenhouse's objective for the rest of the season is to average a 15th-place finish. He added that doing so will likely enable him to gather enough points to still make the playoffs if there are more than 16 wins in the regular season. He said:

“It makes for a busy, busy time in between races and promoting each and every one of them, but they’ve done a great job. It’s all great partners, and they see the value of the Kroger program, they see the value of NASCAR.”

He added:

“I mean, as a racer, especially this day and age, you’ve got to kind of go above and beyond, and make it worth the partners’ while and make them feel like they’re getting out of this partnership, what they need to."

Bringing sponsors to the table is simply one step in the process. Stenhouse must perform on the track in order for them to be featured on television. He is also required to attend multiple meet-and-greets and activations around the country. He further said:

“I take pride in putting that work in. Whatever’s needed, whether it be on my sprint car team or whether it be here on the Cup team, I try and do a little bit more than what’s expected.”

Poll : 0 votes