“It's a process I really believe in”: Tyler Reddick talks about transition and differences between two race teams

Tyler Reddick started his NASCAR Cup Series career with Richard Childress Racing, driving the #31 Chevrolet as a part-time driver in 2019. Following year, he joined the organization as full-time driver and clinched his first Cup race in 2022 at Road America.

Driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for RCR, Reddick had a breakthrough campaign last year where he scored his first three Cup wins. Despite having a personal-best 2022 season, the 27-year-old driver made a change, switching to two-year-old 23XI Racing, co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Tyler Reddick spoke about the transition from the 50-60 years old RCR to 23XI Racing new team. He also points out the differences between both the teams in terms of their process, preparation, and approach before the race.

“It is really, really interesting, the differences. RCR has been forward-looking with certain things they've been implementing. Andy Petree is sharp. There's good people over there getting them back on a path where they need to be and the reason they won last year and obviously with a driver like Kyle stepping into there, they’re going to be contending for race wins as well.”

He continued:

“So that stuff doesn't just fall in your lap. It comes from hard work. And I feel like the things that 23XI is doing is certainly different from anywhere I've ever been — their process, their approach, the people they have getting us to those places. I’ve really enjoyed it. It's certainly different, but it's a process I really believe in.”

Tyler Reddick’s performance at 23XI Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

Tyler Reddick, the driver of the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, had a great campaign so far in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Two-time Xfinity Series champion has already locked his playoff spot with a win at EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas. Meanwhile, he also records five top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

With 16 races completed and 10 races left in the season, the #45 driver is placed at 13th place in the Cup Series playoff standings with 420 points.

Catch Tyler Reddick in action when the season resumes at the Nashville Speedway for Ally 400 on next Sunday (June 25).

