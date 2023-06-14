What is the current NASCAR playoff standings after the race at Sonoma?

Ten races are remaining in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season and the playoff standings are taking shape.
So far, NASCAR has seen 10 different winners, including two three-time and two-time race winners, in the first 16 races this season. Only 16 drivers will qualify for the 2023 Cup Series playoff season and 10 are already locked in their playoff spot.
Drivers who qualified for the playoffs are - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney.
Truex Jr. is the recent winner who emerged victorious after taking the dominating victory at Sonoma Raceway. After the Sonoma win, he gained the top position in the playoff standings with 525 points, two wins and five top-five finishes.
After finishing P14 last weekend at Sonoma, William Byron secured the second place in the playoff standings with 512 points and three wins. He is the strongest contender to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship this year.
Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who won last year’s regular-season title seems to be struggling this year to find a victory. He currently stands at P27 place with 247 points in the points table.
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings after the Sonoma race
Here's the playoff standings of NASCAR Cup Series drivers look like after the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:
Drivers – points
- Martin Truex Jr. - 525
- William Byron – 512
- Ryan Blaney - 501
- Ross Chastain - 501
- Kevin Harvick - 500
- Kyle Busch – 496
- Christopher Bell - 493
- Denny Hamlin - 462
- Joey Logano – 444
- Kyle Larson – 440
- Chris Buescher - 430
- Brad Keselowski - 424
- Tyler Reddick - 420
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 400
- Bubba Wallace - 354
- Alex Bowman - 331
- Daniel Suarez - 328
- Ty Gibbs - 320
- Michael McDowell - 317
- AJ Allmendinger - 298
- Austin Cindric - 292
- Corey LaJoie - 291
- Justin Haley - 284
- Todd Gilliland - 279
- Ryan Preece - 269
- Aric Almirola - 260
- Chase Elliott - 247
- Austin Dillon - 223
- Harrison Burton - 219
- Erik Jones - 190
- Chase Briscoe - 183
- Ty Dillon - 146
- Noah Gragson - 143
- B.J. McLeod - 88
- Cody Ware - 65
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jenson Button - 19
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Ryan Newman - 9
- Conor Daly - 9
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Andy Lally - 2
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
The NASCAR Cup Series is off this weekend. The series returns on June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway for Ally 400 at 3:30 pm ET.