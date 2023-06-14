What is the current NASCAR playoff standings after the race at Sonoma?

Ten races are remaining in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season and the playoff standings are taking shape.

So far, NASCAR has seen 10 different winners, including two three-time and two-time race winners, in the first 16 races this season. Only 16 drivers will qualify for the 2023 Cup Series playoff season and 10 are already locked in their playoff spot.

Drivers who qualified for the playoffs are - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney.

Truex Jr. is the recent winner who emerged victorious after taking the dominating victory at Sonoma Raceway. After the Sonoma win, he gained the top position in the playoff standings with 525 points, two wins and five top-five finishes.

After finishing P14 last weekend at Sonoma, William Byron secured the second place in the playoff standings with 512 points and three wins. He is the strongest contender to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship this year.

Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who won last year’s regular-season title seems to be struggling this year to find a victory. He currently stands at P27 place with 247 points in the points table.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings after the Sonoma race

Here's the playoff standings of NASCAR Cup Series drivers look like after the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:

Drivers – points

Martin Truex Jr. - 525 William Byron – 512 Ryan Blaney - 501 Ross Chastain - 501 Kevin Harvick - 500 Kyle Busch – 496 Christopher Bell - 493 Denny Hamlin - 462 Joey Logano – 444 Kyle Larson – 440 Chris Buescher - 430 Brad Keselowski - 424 Tyler Reddick - 420 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 400 Bubba Wallace - 354 Alex Bowman - 331 Daniel Suarez - 328 Ty Gibbs - 320 Michael McDowell - 317 AJ Allmendinger - 298 Austin Cindric - 292 Corey LaJoie - 291 Justin Haley - 284 Todd Gilliland - 279 Ryan Preece - 269 Aric Almirola - 260 Chase Elliott - 247 Austin Dillon - 223 Harrison Burton - 219 Erik Jones - 190 Chase Briscoe - 183 Ty Dillon - 146 Noah Gragson - 143 B.J. McLeod - 88 Cody Ware - 65 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jenson Button - 19 Jordan Taylor - 16 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Ryan Newman - 9 Conor Daly - 9 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Andy Lally - 2 Jonathan Davenport - 1

The NASCAR Cup Series is off this weekend. The series returns on June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway for Ally 400 at 3:30 pm ET.

