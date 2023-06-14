Create

What is the current NASCAR playoff standings after the race at Sonoma?

Modified Jun 14, 2023
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350

Ten races are remaining in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season and the playoff standings are taking shape.

So far, NASCAR has seen 10 different winners, including two three-time and two-time race winners, in the first 16 races this season. Only 16 drivers will qualify for the 2023 Cup Series playoff season and 10 are already locked in their playoff spot.

Drivers who qualified for the playoffs are - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney.

Retweet to congratulate MTJ on his win at Sonoma Raceway! https://t.co/7dIYYviyqn

Truex Jr. is the recent winner who emerged victorious after taking the dominating victory at Sonoma Raceway. After the Sonoma win, he gained the top position in the playoff standings with 525 points, two wins and five top-five finishes.

After finishing P14 last weekend at Sonoma, William Byron secured the second place in the playoff standings with 512 points and three wins. He is the strongest contender to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship this year.

Cup points grid (10 to go): Byron-3w, KyBusch-3w, Truex-2w, Larson-2w, Blaney-1w, Bell-1w, Hamlin-1w, Logano-1w, Reddick-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Chastain +173, Harvick +172, Buescher +102, Keselowski +96, Wallace +26, Bowman +3, Suarez -3. Gibbs -11, McDowell -14, Allmendinger -33 https://t.co/BpYJnyhiEw

Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who won last year’s regular-season title seems to be struggling this year to find a victory. He currently stands at P27 place with 247 points in the points table.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings after the Sonoma race

Here's the playoff standings of NASCAR Cup Series drivers look like after the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:

Drivers – points

  1. Martin Truex Jr. - 525
  2. William Byron – 512
  3. Ryan Blaney - 501
  4. Ross Chastain - 501
  5. Kevin Harvick - 500
  6. Kyle Busch – 496
  7. Christopher Bell - 493
  8. Denny Hamlin - 462
  9. Joey Logano – 444
  10. Kyle Larson – 440
  11. Chris Buescher - 430
  12. Brad Keselowski - 424
  13. Tyler Reddick - 420
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 400
  15. Bubba Wallace - 354
  16. Alex Bowman - 331
  17. Daniel Suarez - 328
  18. Ty Gibbs - 320
  19. Michael McDowell - 317
  20. AJ Allmendinger - 298
  21. Austin Cindric - 292
  22. Corey LaJoie - 291
  23. Justin Haley - 284
  24. Todd Gilliland - 279
  25. Ryan Preece - 269
  26. Aric Almirola - 260
  27. Chase Elliott - 247
  28. Austin Dillon - 223
  29. Harrison Burton - 219
  30. Erik Jones - 190
  31. Chase Briscoe - 183
  32. Ty Dillon - 146
  33. Noah Gragson - 143
  34. B.J. McLeod - 88
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Travis Pastrana - 26
  37. Jenson Button - 19
  38. Jordan Taylor - 16
  39. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  40. Ryan Newman - 9
  41. Conor Daly - 9
  42. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  43. Andy Lally - 2
  44. Jonathan Davenport - 1

The NASCAR Cup Series is off this weekend. The series returns on June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway for Ally 400 at 3:30 pm ET.

