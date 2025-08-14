"It's really about doing the details": Corey LaJoie breaks down the origin and meaning behind 'Stacking Pennies' podcast

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie shared the story behind his podcast 'Stacking Pennies' and why he named it this way. Speaking about this in the latest Stacking Pennies podcast, LaJoie revealed that little 'mundane' things in his racing life got him the name, and hence the podcast.

LaJoie, a former full-time Cup Series driver, is now a Cup and Truck Series driver, but under a part-time obligation. He races for Rick Ware Racing in the Cup and drives the #01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and Spire Motorsports in the Truck and drives the #07 and #77 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Besides his driving duties, he also serves as an analyst for the NASCAR on Prime Video show. Interestingly, the driver from Charlotte, North Carolina, is also renowned as the host of a NASCAR-based podcast named Stacking Pennies.

Over the years, numerous co-drivers, renowned NASCAR figures, have attended the show and shared their stories. However, there has always been a doubt over the name of the show, and LaJoie finally revealed the story behind it. Speaking in the podcast, here's what he said about it:

"So there's not very many opportunities to get externally validated for your work if you do good or bad. So we just started making lists of little mundane things. Don't cuss on the radio. Don't speed on pit road. Don't hit the wall by yourself. Like little things that you think take for granted. Well, just that mind shift of trying to figure out a couple things of the weekend that I could do, that I had control of got me back excited and motivated to go figure out what the next thing was."

"So that turned what probably should have been about a six-month career into like a nine month a nine-year career. And we just started naming them since they were insignificant pennies. But if you stack enough of them, you ultimately get a decent showing for it. So, it's not really monetary. It's really about doing the details right behind the wheel and in the garage," LaJoie further added. (47:27 onwards)

NASCAR driver Katherine Legge was the latest guest on the recent episode of Stacking Pennies podcast, available on NASCAR's official YouTube channel. There, she discussed everything about NASCAR with Corey LaJoie.

Corey LaJoie's NASCAR career at a glimpse

Corey LaJoie (#51 Rick Ware Racing Mighty Fire Breaker Ford) during the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on October, 20, 2024 - Source: Getty

Corey LaJoie has been a NASCAR as well as ARCA driver in his career. He has 275 Cup Series races under his belt, where he picked 11 Top 10s. He made his debut in this series with the 2014 Sylvania 300 at New Hampshire.

In the Xfinity Series, LaJoie has 22 races in over four years, with two Top 10s. His debut in this series came with the 2014 Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami.

LaJoie debuted in the Truck Series with the 2014 UNOH 225 at Kentucky, and raced six times in the Truck Series, with two Top 10s as well. In ARCA, the 33-year-old has 44 races in total under his belt.

