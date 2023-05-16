"It's really getting old with these guys” - Rick Hendrick slams Ross Chastain after contact with Kyle Larson at Darlington

'The Lady in Black' saw Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson come together during a NASCAR Cup Series race for the second consecutive time this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Larson, who has a history of discontent with the Trackhouse Racing driver, saw his day come to an early end once again as Chastain and Larson tried to battle during one of the restarts at Darlington Raceway.

Both drivers were battling for the lead on the front row with six laps to go as Chastain slid up the racetrack to push Larson into the wall. Instead of his initial intentions of squeezing past Larson, Chastain managed to put the Hendrick Motorsports driver into the wall, while spinning himself out in the process.

The 400-mile-long race saw several run-ins between Larson and Chastain.

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick spoke about how Chastain's racing etiquette on the track could bite him in the long run saying:

“It’s really getting old with these guys. I don’t care if he’s driving a Chevrolet if he wrecks our cars, I don’t care. I’ve told Chevrolet that. If you wreck us, you’re going to get it back. I’m loyal to Chevrolet, but when somebody runs over us, then I expect my guys to hold their ground."

He further added:

“He doesn’t have to be that aggressive, I guess at this point in the race maybe you’re super aggressive, but you just don’t run people up in the fence. He’s going to make a lot of enemies. It’s hard to win a championship when you’ve got a lot of paybacks out there.”

NASCAR @NASCAR Rick Hendrick on Ross Chastain. Rick Hendrick on Ross Chastain. https://t.co/YURlSOtaDA

"Not how I wanted to be standing here talking to you all" - Ross Chastain on his contact with Kyle Larson at Darlington

Speaking in a post-race interview about his late-race run-in with Kyle Larson during the Goodyear 400, Ross Chastain elaborated on his moves that ultimately ended both the #1 and #5 driver's races and said:

“I fully committed into (Turn) 1 and wanted to squeeze (Larson) up. Didn’t want to turn myself across his nose for sure. Not how I wanted to be standing here talking to you all here.”

Larson's crew chief Cliff Daniels eluded to the three separate instances where Chastain managed to cost the #5 team at Hendrick Motorsports dearly. As for Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion left the track without speaking to the media.

Poll : 0 votes