"It's really hard to pass" - Ty Dillon reviews the Atlanta Motor Speedway after NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Tyler Reed Dillon of Petty GMS Motorsports was left wanting for more out of the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 last Sunday.

The North Carolina native's race was cut short on lap 100 after he made contact with Phoenix race winner Chase Briscoe. The No. 42 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet driver restarted in the last position after serving a penalty in the pits when the incident took place.

He outlined the incident after retirement, stating:

"I was just kind of chilling. I was trying to slow down with the wreck and the No. 14 (Chase Briscoe), I don’t know what he was looking at or doing. He just ran right through me and ended our day."

The No. 42 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 sustained significant front-end damage and a flat tire due to the collision as seen below:

Brad @FSBradH Ty Dillon’s day is done thanks to significant front-end damage Ty Dillon’s day is done thanks to significant front-end damage https://t.co/lS2JX3RdzV

The 30-year-old driver also went on to describe what the 'new' Atlanta Motor Speedway felt like, stating:

“It’s really hard to pass and you need help (to pass). I wasn’t up front enough to really tell you a lot, but it was really hard to pass. Even if you were handling better, if somebody could just stay in the middle lane, you could hardly get around them unless you had a massive run and they messed up. Track position matters."

Dillon emphasized that track position was key to good results and overtaking other cars was not easy. The middle lane is a great way to defend from faster and better handling cars from behind, said the Petty GMS Motorsports driver.

NASCAR heads to COTA for first road course action of 2022

After the tumultuous Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend, NASCAR is set to visit the Circuit of the Americas this weekend.

The Austin, Texas track is one of the premier venues in America, which hosts all genres of motor sport from F1 to MotoGP and everything in between. The FIA grade-1 specification track boasts 19 turns and a total length of 3.4 miles.

The EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix takes place this Sunday, on the 27th of March 2022.

Edited by Adam Dickson