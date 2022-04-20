"It’s really unfair regardless of which end you’re on" - Chase Elliott rues rain delay in Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott is the only driver in the Charlotte, North Carolina team to have not won a race in the 2022 Cup Series season.

The 26-year-old managed to drive his #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to P9 in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The day saw an earlier weather prediction come true when the race got delayed due to rain.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick The results from the Last Great Coliseum. The results from the Last Great Coliseum. https://t.co/UVUwObreRn

Elliott thought the showers dampened racing spirits, telling the media, saying:

“Towards the end of that first stage, I feel like I started finally halfway figuring it out and was able to go forward some. A lot of it is just whether you get the bottom or the top. We don’t have to choose, but it’s really unfair regardless of which end you’re on."

"Unfortunately, those last couple restarts, we had the top. And all kind of at the same time, I felt like I was able to finally make some pace whenever I did get some track position too."

Elliott also admitted to having struggled on the loose surface and thanked his team for sticking by him. He said:

"Appreciate everybody on our No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Chevy this weekend for sticking with it and sticking with me. I’ve struggled. I’m excited to have made some improvements throughout the race.”

Cody Ware unhappy with Chase Elliott in Food City Dirt Race

Rick Ware Racing driver Cody Ware wasn't the happiest driver during one of the caution flag restarts. The 26-year-old was seen trying to spin Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott behind the safety car.

NASCAR on FOX tweeted a video of the incident and wrote:

"Cody Ware isn't happy with Chase Elliott"

Watch the video below:

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Cody Ware isn't happy with Chase Elliott Cody Ware isn't happy with Chase Elliott https://t.co/65sEFX2Zeg

Watch NASCAR go live from Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama for GEICO 500 this coming weekend.

