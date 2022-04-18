NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Final results for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race is complete. The long awaited first dirt race of the season started at 7 p.m. EST and lasted for 3 hours, 34 minutes, and 27 seconds at the Bristol Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing team, Kyle Busch stole his first win of the 2022 season as Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe clashed on the final lap on Sunday. In a race that was filled with drama, dirt and delays, the 36-year-old passed Reddick by 0.330 seconds to take the checkered flag.

The win marked Busch’s 60th of his Cup Series career. It also tied Richard Petty’s series record streak of 18 years with at least one win every season.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick finished second, followed by Joey Logano and WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson in fourth. Ryan Blaney, who has put in a consistent performance so far in the championship, completed the top-five.

Cole Custer, who won Sunday's pole, failed to take much advantage of the starting front as he finished 13th.

NASCAR’s 2022 Food City Dirt Race final results

Here are the final results of the NASCAR 2022 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#18 - Kyle Busch #8 - Tyler Reddick #22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson #12 - Ryan Blaney #48 - Alex Bowman #20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #34 - Michael McDowell #42 - Ty Dillon #6 - Brad Keselowski #99 - Daniel Suárez #41 - Cole Custer #31 - Justin Haley #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #38 - Todd Gilliland #24 - William Byron #7 - Corey LaJoie #21 - Harrison Burton #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #14 - Chase Briscoe #10 - Aric Almirola #43 - Erik Jones #78 - Josh Willilams #51 - Cody Ware #16 - Noah Gragson #23 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #15 - J. J. Yeley #3 - Austin Dillon #45 - Kurt Busch #1 - Ross Chastain #4 - Kevin Harvick #11 - Denny Hamlin #77 - Justin Allgaier

