×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Final results for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Kyle Busch celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 18, 2022 10:27 PM IST
News

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race is complete. The long awaited first dirt race of the season started at 7 p.m. EST and lasted for 3 hours, 34 minutes, and 27 seconds at the Bristol Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing team, Kyle Busch stole his first win of the 2022 season as Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe clashed on the final lap on Sunday. In a race that was filled with drama, dirt and delays, the 36-year-old passed Reddick by 0.330 seconds to take the checkered flag.

Wow. Retweet to congratulate Kyle Busch on his win at Bristol! https://t.co/1P4CkhNkYR

The win marked Busch’s 60th of his Cup Series career. It also tied Richard Petty’s series record streak of 18 years with at least one win every season.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick finished second, followed by Joey Logano and WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson in fourth. Ryan Blaney, who has put in a consistent performance so far in the championship, completed the top-five.

PLAYOFFS 🗡 😁 #ItsBristolBaby https://t.co/T1dBn4ujxV

Cole Custer, who won Sunday's pole, failed to take much advantage of the starting front as he finished 13th.

NASCAR’s 2022 Food City Dirt Race final results

Here are the final results of the NASCAR 2022 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. #18 - Kyle Busch
  2. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  6. #48 - Alex Bowman
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #34 - Michael McDowell
  10. #42 - Ty Dillon
  11. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  12. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  13. #41 - Cole Custer
  14. #31 - Justin Haley
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #2 - Austin Cindric
  17. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  18. #24 - William Byron
  19. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  22. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  23. #10 - Aric Almirola
  24. #43 - Erik Jones
  25. #78 - Josh Willilams
  26. #51 - Cody Ware
  27. #16 - Noah Gragson
  28. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  31. #3 - Austin Dillon
  32. #45 - Kurt Busch
  33. #1 - Ross Chastain
  34. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  35. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  36. #77 - Justin Allgaier

Edited by Adam Dickson

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी