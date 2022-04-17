NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Starting lineup for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

After an action-packed first nine NASCAR Cup Series races, the championship arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of the first dirt race of the season this Sunday, April 17. The Food City Dirt Race will be live on FOX and MRN at 7 pm ET.

The ninth race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.533-mile-long dirt track. 36 drivers will compete for over 250-laps on a dirt layout race track.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Official Cup starting lineup for Sunday on Bristol dirt: Official Cup starting lineup for Sunday on Bristol dirt: https://t.co/ZBjMaXt35q

Compared to previous NASCAR Cup races, qualifying is different for dirt races. Drivers were divided into four heats (groups) and each group ran 15- qualifying laps.

Drivers received points for where they finished in the heat races and the number of positions a driver overtook in the qualifying race.

In Saturday’s qualifying race, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer won the pole for Sunday’s race with 16 points. Joe Gibbs Racing team driver Christopher Bell will share the front row with Custer.

They will be followed by Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, Justin Haley, Ty Dillion, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and defending champion of the event Joey Logano in the top-10.

NASCAR's 2022 Food City Dirt Race starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Row 1

1. #41 - Cole Custer

2. #20 - Christopher Bell

Row 2

3. #8 - Tyler Reddick

4. #14 - Chase Briscoe

Row 3

5. #5 - Kyle Larson

6. #31 - Justin Haley

Row 4

7. #42 - Ty Dillon

8. #48 - Alex Bowman

Row 5

9. #9 - Chase Elliott

10. #22 -Joey Logano

Row 6

11. #18 - Kyle Busch

12. #3 - Austin Dillon

Row 7

13. #45 - Kurt Busch

14. #43 - Erik Jones

Row 8

15. #17 - Chris Buescher

16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Row 9

17. #34 - Michael McDowell

18. #6 - Brad Keselowski

Row 10

19. #24 - William Byron

20. #2 - Austin Cindric

Row 11

21. #99 - Daniel Suarez

22. #23 - Bubba Wallace

Row 12

23. #38 - Todd Gilliland

24. #21 - Harrison Burton

Row 13

25. #12 - Ryan Blaney

26. #7 - Corey LaJoie

Row 14

27. #77 - Justin Allgaier

28. #16 - Noah Gragson

Row 15

29. #15 - J.J. Yeley

30. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

Row 16

31. #10 - Aric Almirola

32. #4 - Kevin Harvick

Row 17

33.#1 - Ross Chastain

34. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Row 18

35. #51 - Cody Ware

36. #78 - Josh Williams

