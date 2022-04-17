NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Starting lineup for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

After an action-packed first nine NASCAR Cup Series races, the championship arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of the first dirt race of the season this Sunday, April 17. The Food City Dirt Race will be live on FOX and MRN at 7 pm ET.
The ninth race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.533-mile-long dirt track. 36 drivers will compete for over 250-laps on a dirt layout race track.
Compared to previous NASCAR Cup races, qualifying is different for dirt races. Drivers were divided into four heats (groups) and each group ran 15- qualifying laps.
Drivers received points for where they finished in the heat races and the number of positions a driver overtook in the qualifying race.
In Saturday’s qualifying race, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer won the pole for Sunday’s race with 16 points. Joe Gibbs Racing team driver Christopher Bell will share the front row with Custer.
They will be followed by Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, Justin Haley, Ty Dillion, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and defending champion of the event Joey Logano in the top-10.
NASCAR's 2022 Food City Dirt Race starting line-up
Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Row 1
1. #41 - Cole Custer
2. #20 - Christopher Bell
Row 2
3. #8 - Tyler Reddick
4. #14 - Chase Briscoe
Row 3
5. #5 - Kyle Larson
6. #31 - Justin Haley
Row 4
7. #42 - Ty Dillon
8. #48 - Alex Bowman
Row 5
9. #9 - Chase Elliott
10. #22 -Joey Logano
Row 6
11. #18 - Kyle Busch
12. #3 - Austin Dillon
Row 7
13. #45 - Kurt Busch
14. #43 - Erik Jones
Row 8
15. #17 - Chris Buescher
16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Row 9
17. #34 - Michael McDowell
18. #6 - Brad Keselowski
Row 10
19. #24 - William Byron
20. #2 - Austin Cindric
Row 11
21. #99 - Daniel Suarez
22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
Row 12
23. #38 - Todd Gilliland
24. #21 - Harrison Burton
Row 13
25. #12 - Ryan Blaney
26. #7 - Corey LaJoie
Row 14
27. #77 - Justin Allgaier
28. #16 - Noah Gragson
Row 15
29. #15 - J.J. Yeley
30. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
Row 16
31. #10 - Aric Almirola
32. #4 - Kevin Harvick
Row 17
33.#1 - Ross Chastain
34. #11 - Denny Hamlin
Row 18
35. #51 - Cody Ware
36. #78 - Josh Williams