NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Race schedule and timings for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Bristol following last week’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 thriller. The Food City Dirt race is one of three short track races of the season and will be held next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The event will start at 7 pm ET and will be broadcast live on FOX and MRN.

The Food City Dirt Race will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.533-mile-long dirt track. The venue will host the 2nd race in its NASCAR history.

The Bristol Motor Speedway features 22-24 degrees of banking at the turn, and 9 degrees of banking on the straights, with each corner designed to resemble sections of famous tracks around the world. It was established in 1960 and hosted its first race in 1961.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano is the defending champion of the Food City Dirt Race. He claimed the victory in 2021 with a time of 2:43:53. Last year, the inaugural race of the event was postponed for the next day due to heavy rain and flash flooding.

Race schedule and timings for the 2022 NASCAR Food City Dirt Race

The schedule and timings for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race are as follows:

Sunday, April 17, 2022

07:00 pm EST: Food City Dirt Race

NASCAR’s 2022 Food City Dirt Race full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36-cars that will take part in the Food City Dirt Race:

#1 Ross Chastain #2 Austin Cindric #3 Austin Dillon #4 Kevin Harvick #5 Kyle Larson #6 Brad Keselowski #7 Corey LaJoie #8 Tyler Reddick #9 Chase Elliott #10 Aric Almirola #11 Denny Hamlin #12 Ryan Blaney #14 Chase Briscoe #15 JJ Yeley #16 Noah Gragson #17 Chris Buescher #18 Kyle Busch #19 Martin Truex Jr. #20 Christopher Bell #21 Harrison Burton #22 Joey Logano #23 Bubba Wallace Jr. #24 William Byron #31 Justin Haley #34 Michael McDowell #38 Todd Gilliland #41 Cole Custer #42 Ty Dillon #43 Erik Jones #45 Kurt Busch #47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 Alex Bowman #51 Cody Ware #77 TBA #78 Josh Williams #99 Daniel Suarez

