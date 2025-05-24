“It's my responsibility to do you all proud”: Katherine Legge delivers a powerful speech during her Coca-Cola 600 sponsor’s event

Katherine Legge delivered a powerful message to her title sponsor, e.l.f. Cosmetics, ahead of her return to the NASCAR stage at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The British racecar driver will push beyond the limits to try and make the brand proud.
Legge, 44, is set to enter the BetMGM 300 (Xfinity Series) at Charlotte with Jordan Anderson Racing. Driving the #32 e.l.f. Cosmetics Chevrolet, she will start the 200 lapper in 32nd place in a 40-car field, with Taylor Gray taking the pole position.
In an Instagram story (via People Magazine), Legge attended her sponsor's pre-race event and delivered a speech.
“This feels like an incredibly supportive, empowering situation to be in, and I can't say enough. I'm beyond grateful. I'm beyond proud to represent Elf, and to have met so many amazing humans.”
The part-time NASCAR driver will compete with a mindset to make e.l.f. Cosmetics, a New York-based beauty brand producing vegan makeup and skincare products, proud.
“I think that this only happens once in your lifetime, and so it's my responsibility to do you all proud, so I'm giving 110%. I'm trying my best you all... like I'm up watching races from last year, and I will, absolutely, try to represent you the best that I can.”
The Charlotte race will mark her fourth consecutive start in the 2025 Xfinity Series season. She kicked off the year with a DNQ (did not qualify) at Rockingham Speedway, but made the race after switching seats with J.J. Yeley. Unfortunately, she was hit twice before colliding with the wall to exit the race on lap 52.
Her misfortunes didn't end at The Rock following another DNF (did not finish) in the succeeding race at Talladega Superspeedway. She was out on lap 101 after Aric Almirola moved up to her, which caused a multi-car wreck on the backstretch.
The former IndyCar Series driver finished 32nd in her last race at Texas Motor Speedway, but she was a couple of laps down.
She will return to the racetrack in the BetMGM 300, happening at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW Sports. The race will precede the NASCAR Cup Series' Coca-Cola 600, with Chase Briscoe recently securing the pole position, his second of the 2025 season for Joe Gibbs Racing.
“No amount of hate will change that”: Katherine Legge addressed harsh criticisms with a positive attitude
Due to unfortunate on-track incidents, Katherine Legge has been criticized for her NASCAR venture, with a few people overstepping the boundaries. However, the 44-year-old addressed the situation, saying the criticisms won't hold her back from racing.
In an episode of the Throttle Therapy podcast, Legge reflected on her criticism.
“My performance and not my gender is what defines me as a competitor. And I haven't been in NASCAR long enough to be accurately judged for that.” [5:29 onwards]
“Having said that, despite all of the noise, I am more focused than ever...no amount of hate will change that. You are not gonna make me quit or give up because I'm stronger than that," she added.
In addition to her Xfinity starts, Legge competed in the Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway. Her race ended following a collision with Daniel Suarez with 98 laps remaining.
