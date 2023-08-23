“It's not rocket science”: Bubba Wallace fears one major issue with Netflix’s F1-style NASCAR documentary

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace fears NASCAR's most recently announced Netflix series won't be as genuine and authentic as fans expect it to be.

NASCAR recently announced an F1-styled series on Netflix that follows the 2023 Cup Series playoff season. The debut of this series is scheduled for early 2024. Following the success of F1's Drive to Survive, the new show hopes to transform America's premier stock car racing series.

Bubba Wallace, who currently occupies the final spot in the playoffs, believes the garage members will struggle with cameras surrounding them. He reckons that team members will find it difficult to be authentic in front of the cameras.

Speaking to Forbes, Wallace mentioned that the audience likely won't get a full sneak peek into the inner workings of teams since they'll be hesitant to reveal their secrets:

“It's not rocket science. I think a lot of people in the garage struggle with that and we get so caught up in, ‘Well, we can't let them know our secrets, and we can't talk about A, B, and C because we're worried about X, Y, and Z.'”

The #23 Toyota driver agrees that the series will be a great exposure for the sponsors:

“And it's just like, well then tell them not even to come in… if you're thinking that it's great exposure, just because you see your sponsors logos on there, they're going to love it. Great. But that's not what it's about.”

However, he also believes the show must be centered around the people of NASCAR and not brands:

“It's about people. It's about people being able to latch on and see themselves within you because you're working in such a high-pressure environment and you're being yourself. They want to see how you handle that because they might be dealing with the same stuff.”

F1's Drive to Survive suffers from the same problem as the team meetings, and debriefs often appear to be staged. However, it puts the drivers and team principles at the forefront of the show, thus making it a favorite among new audiences.

Similarly, Wallace wants the NASCAR series to be focused on the characters involved in the series.

Bubba Wallace admits the Netflix show will be huge for NASCAR

Docu-series covering various leagues in recent years have transformed their landscapes as they draw the attention of newer and younger audiences.

The new NASCAR docu-series on Netflix is produced in partnership with Words + Pictures and NASCAR Studios. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is also listed as an executive producer.

Following the latest announcement, Bubba Wallace drew parallels to F1 and golf shows that have been hugely transformative:

“I think it's huge, obviously, you know, Netflix is killing it with their Drive to Survive, Full Swing on the golf side. You know, that was really cool to see inside the personal side of things on the golf side.”

The new series won't be the first for Bubba Wallace, who was the protagonist of the award-winning Netflix series Race.