“It’s still crazy for me that Rick Hendrick knows my name”: Ross Chastain shares talking with Kyle Larson and others regarding Darlington incident

Ross Chastain has had numerous run-ins with several NASCAR Cup Series drivers up and down the field. However, one instance has seemed to catch up with the Trackhouse Racing driver quicker than any other.

Chastain's actions over the past few weekends have hampered one of the best drivers on the field, Kyle Larson. Either directly or indirectly, Larson has been on the receiving end of bad luck until last weekend at Darlington, where both drivers were seen racing each other.

Ross Chastain sent some cars spinning which ended Larson's day before. It eventually became a one-on-one boxing match come throwback weekend last Sunday. Both Chevrolet drivers were seen battling for position during the Goodyear 400, pinching each other off Turn 1 multiple times.

The scales tipped against Chastain when he managed to take himself as well as Larson out with six laps of the race to go. The incident was met with displeasure from Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick directly.

Ahead of the CARS Tour Late Model Race at North Wilkesboro, the Alva, Florida driver elaborated on how he straightened things out between Mr. Hendrick and himself. He said:

"I called Rick (Hendrick). That was not the reason I want to be caling him but it's not the first time we talked. It's still crazy for me that Rick Hendrick knows my name. Now right now it's for the wrong reasons, but seriously, he knew my name before."

"I overstepped the line": Ross Chastain looks back at incident with Kyle Larson at Darlington

Ross Chastain was one of the many current and former racing drivers to have a go at the CARS Tour Late Model Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway this week. Before he got into the car the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver spoke about the aftermath of his coming together with Kyle Larson last weekend.

The Alva, Florida native spoke about how he crossed a certain threshold of aggression but kept true to his style. He elaborated in an interview:

"I don't want people to think I'm just gonna lay over, with 6 laps to go and a chance at a win at Darlington. Yes, I overstepped a line but I'm willing to live with that for a chance at a win."

Ross Chastain will look to try and claim the $1 million prize for winning this weekend's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Poll : 0 votes