“It’s the stuff of dreams”: Shane van Gisbergen, Jenson Button, driving in NASCAR Series excites Trackhouse Racing owner

The presence of globally renowned drivers such as Shane van Gisbergen and Jenson Button in the world of NASCAR is certainly a highlight for the average stock car racing fan.

Since the introduction of the Project 91 entry car, fans have been excited to watch F1 world champions and Australian V8 Supercars champions behind the wheel of a stock car.

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks is one such individual in NASCAR. Not just the driving force behind the program, Marks is also an avid fan of the sport. The 42-year-old recently wrote about how the upcoming Indianapolis Road Course race in August is set to host drivers such as Kamui Kobayashi, Shane van Gisbergen, and Brodie Kostecki competing amongst full-time Cup Series drivers.

He wrote on his official Twitter handle:

"SVG (Shane van Gisbergen) running it back at Indy is awesome for Trackhouse. But as a racer and a passionate race fan, seeing him with (Brodie) Kostecki, (Kamui) Kobayashi, and (Jenson) Button in a NASCAR Cup race at Indy is the stuff of dreams. I friggin love this sport and being a fan of it during these times, pinch me."

"It’s a W for the global industry. NASCAR Cup drivers are some of the best I’ve ever seen. We’re so lucky to see them race against some of the best from other disciplines. This is only the start. Auto racing has an amazing future and I’m here for it"

The race is scheduled to go live from the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 13.

Fans react to Shane van Gisbergen's return to NASCAR

Returning to the world of stock car racing after a barnstorming first crack at NASCAR, Shane van Gisbergen announcing his intention to race again has left fans excited.

Van Gisbergen will not be alone when he returns to the sport next August as he will be joined by former F1 drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Jenson Button and fellow Australian Supercars racer Brodie Kostecki.

Here are some of the fan reactions to van Gisbergen's return:

The star-studded Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will go live on August 13 at 2:30 pm ET.