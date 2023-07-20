“We're not expecting to go out and be dominant”- Shane van Gisbergen not likely to repeat his Chicago heroics according to Project 91 crew chief

Multiple Australian V8 Supercars champion and NASCAR debutant during the Chicago City Street Race weekend, Shane van Gisbergen seems to have developed a liking for stock car racing.

The New Zealand native made his debut in the sport during the inaugural Grant Park 220 a few weeks ago. He will be seen behind the wheel of a Cup Series car once again this season.

The 34-year-old managed to outsmart the regular series drivers during his last outing with Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 entry. He will be faced with tougher competition next time around.

According to the #91 team's crew chief Darian Grubb, Shane van Gisbergen's advantage at street courses will be wiped out next month. He is preparing to race at the Indianapolis Road Course.

With the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' familiarity with the track, van Gisbergen heads into the race in August with a level playing field to compete against. Grubb elaborated on the same in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said:

"It's going to be completely different honestly. Chicago was a perfect storm with the wet weather and street course racing that were kind of his bread and butter and he had more experience than anyone."

He added:

"Going to the Indy Road Course, these drivers have all been here and raced at that course before where he hasn't. It's going to be good but we're not expecting to go out there and be the dominant factor."

The race is set to go live on August 13, 2023, at the Indianapolis Road Course. It will mark the fourth appearance of the #91 entry in the last two seasons of NASCAR.

Shane van Gisbergen to race against former F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi at Indy Road Course next month

The Verizon 200 at The Brickyard in August 2023 will feature V8 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen in the race and racing talent from other genres of motorsports. Making their debut in the series, the 200-mile-long event will see former F1 driver and two-time Rolex 24 at Daytona winner Kamui Kobayashi.

Along with Kobayashi, two-time Supercars winner Brodie Kostecki will also make his first appearance in NASCAR at the esteemed Brickyard in Indiana.

It remains to be seen which driver triumphs on the twists and turns of the famed track. Shane van Gisbergen, though, has an upper hand on the other two debutant drivers.