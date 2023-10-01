“It’s Talladega. You are not safe”: Bubba Wallace reflects on the upcoming NASCAR playoff race after missing out on a victory last time

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has been going through an impressive Cup Series season so far. He marked his first career appearance in the Round of 12 this year and is in a good position to advance into the next playoff round.

The 29-year-old will now participate in the 2023 YellaWood 500, which is just a few hours away from being green-flagged at Talladega Superspeedway.

Heading into the second race of Round of 12, Bubba Wallace spoke about his chances in the last two races of this round. He mentioned that the Talladega Superspeedway, the longest oval on the schedule, with the steepest banking is not safe at all and they need to survive here. He feels that he will be in a comfortable position if he finishes inside the top-10 without getting caught in trouble.

“It's Talladega, you are not safe. Anything can happen. I think for us, if we do what we did at Daytona, and the first Talladega race- and finish where we were running, we will be okay. We just have to survive. We put a lot of scenarios in play - talking with our Toyota teammates on what we do and how we execute with it all. I was like we need to survive,” Wallace said as quoted by speedwaymedia.com.

He continued:

“There is usually on three Toyotas that finish the race, and there is only six of us. I was like - let's get to the final 10 laps and then we can start to worry about this stuff. You don't treat it any differently, you go out and do what you are capable of doing and try to execute the best you can. That is all you can do.”

Bubba Wallace’s first NASCAR Cup Series win came at Talladega Superspeedway

The #23 Toyota driver returns to the track where he earned his first ever NASCAR Cup Series victory. In doing so, he became the first African-American driver since Wendell Scott to win in NASCAR's top-tier series.

However, Bubba Wallace is yet to improve his consistency at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. He has made eleven appearances in the Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway and had a track-best finish of 14th other than the historic win.

The Mobile-Alabama native has a hunger to get a trip to victory lane. He qualified ninth and it will be interesting to see how the #23 driver fares on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.