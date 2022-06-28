"It's an ugly top 10" - Joey Logano 'fought everything' to earn his P9 finish at Ally 400 at Nashville Speedway

Team Penske driver Joey Logano did not seem to have the best of times last weekend while racing in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. The 32-year-old driver described his race at the concrete oval as a 'battle'.

The Middletown, Connecticut native qualified for second place on Saturday, which was a positive sign for Logano as well as the #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang crew. Come race day, however, the pace of the Team Penske car did not seem to be on par with its rivals. Logano went on to elaborate post-race and said:

“It’s an ugly top 10, but it was a top 10 nonetheless. It was a battle. I had some false hope by qualifying second, thinking we might be better than what we were, but as soon as the race started we realized we weren’t. We just kind of fought everything.”

After finishing in ninth place, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion also described how he had to battle for position to stay in the top-10. The 400-mile-long race also saw an interruption mid-race due to rain showers. As drivers and teams parked their cars to wait for the weather to clear out, some found better pace after the rain had poured down onto the track.

Logano's teammate Ryan Blaney said he preferred the hot and humid conditions before the restart. The #22 Ford Mustang driver commented on the same and said:

“He was better than me. I don’t know where we deserved to finish, but I feel like we probably overachieved for what we had.”

Joey Logano's teammate on finishing in third place in Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Joey Logano's teammate at Team Penske, Ryan Blaney, managed to edge out the 32-year-old driver last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway with a third-place finish in the 400-mile-long race.

Blaney drove his #12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang to the second runner's-up spot after spinning during the race. He managed to fight his way back owing to consistent driving and great strategic calls by the team. He went on to elaborate and said:

“I had to go to the back and then spun out trying too hard. Jonathan [Hassler, crew chief] made a good call to stay out the last stop. Why not, running ninth and was able to run third, so that was a good call by him. Overall, I wish it was in the hot and slick of the day because I thought we were a little bit more competitive, but not a bad finish.”

Watch Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney race each other next weekend in the Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey at Road America.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far