  • NASCAR
  • Brad Keselowski
  • “It’s what’s best”: Brad Keselowski delivers a passionate case for 36-race Championship format and its ‘loud drum beat’ in NASCAR community

“It’s what’s best”: Brad Keselowski delivers a passionate case for 36-race Championship format and its ‘loud drum beat’ in NASCAR community

By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 19, 2025 18:39 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
Brad Keselowski at Watkins Glen International on Aug 10, 2025. Image: Imagn

Brad Keselowski has staked out a clear position on the debate of the NASCAR Cup Series championship format. The RFK Racing co-owner and driver laid out a strong case for a return to a full-season, 36-race points championship.

Ad

From the mid-1970s through 2003, the Cup Series champion was determined by points collected over the full 36-race season (or similar full-season schedule) with no playoff cut-offs. The format now prioritizes postseason performance over consistent showing throughout the season, and thus, has come under harsh criticism from several fans and NASCAR personalities.

During a media session ahead of Sunday's playoff race at Talladega, Keselowski explained why the sport works better when all races count equally toward the title and how the growing demand for the change is gaining strength.

Ad
Trending
"The 36 format has had such a loud drum beat as of late because I think most of the industry is realizing it's probably the best for the sport," Brad Keselowski said, acording to The Athletic's Jeff Gluck.
"Ultimately, I do think that the 36-race season format is what's best for the sport. It's not my decision. It'll come down to the France family making that decision, and I respect that. They own the sport, and they have every right to make that decision," he added.
Ad
Ad

NASCAR introduced an early form of playoffs, the "Chase for the Cup," in 2014. Under that model, drivers qualified after 26 races and then fought across the final 10 races. Since then, the playoff format has expanded and changed to include more elimination rounds and an extra weight on the final part of the season.

Brad Keselowski also argued that the current elimination-style playoffs have floated away from the sport's roots. Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin has also repeatedly campaigned for a full-season points championship format.

Ad

Brad Keselowski explains the concept of races that made NASCAR 'so special in decades past'

Brad Keselowski, who drives the No. 6 Ford, is ranked 20th in the NASCAR Cup points standings. The former Cup champion failed to make the playoffs this season after an inconsistent season with six top-5s and over 12 finishes outside the top-25.

Ad

Ahead of this weekend's race, Keselowski also explained NASCAR's shift from its holistic roots.

"If you look at this sport holistically, NASCAR was built on the concept of races connected with a championship and it has shifted to a sport that is now a championship connected by races," Brad Keselowski said.
"Inherently, that removes some of the big-event feel that I think made NASCAR so special in decades past," he added.

Meanwhile, Keselowski qualified in 20th place for the Round of 8 second race at Talladega Superspeedway. The race is expected to start at 1:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, October 19.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications