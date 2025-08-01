Mark Martin stands firm in his NASCAR championship format verdict 'until somebody proves him wrong'

Mark Martin went on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast and laid out his case for a '36 race championship'. He shared that a majority of fans want a full-season championship format, and unless he gets an answer as to why their 'voice doesn't matter,' he'll keep pushing for change.It's widely expected that NASCAR will reach a decision on the playoff format by August, seeing how broadcasters need the 2026 schedule by the month's end. Denny Hamlin recently took a shot at NBC for having the 'biggest voice' in deciding the championship format.He revealed insider info about the committee overseeing potential changes to the playoffs, noting that the only common ground is doing away with the single-race title decider in exchange for a larger sample size.Martin called for a season-long format if NASCAR doesn't want to alienate the fanbase.&quot;The majority of fans want a 36 race championship. And then below that, 30 percent of the fans want a ten-race chase. And so 20 percent of the fans either want the playoff system or an adjusted version of the playoff system. And until somebody proves me wrong, or until I get an answer for the fans for why their voice doesn't matter in this decision. I'm gon' keep it up,&quot; he said.The current playoff model was adopted back in 2014. After 26 races in the regular season, the top-16 drivers advance to the playoffs by either a win or accumulating enough points to qualify. The post-season consists of 10 rounds that culminate in a championship finale with the top 4 drivers, where all points are neutralized and the driver with the highest placing takes the title.&quot;I know what the truth is&quot;: Mark Martin blasts NASCAR on the current championship format According to Mark Martin NASCAR is letting their focus on revenue come in the way of a good racing product. The current elimination style playoffs are more akin to that of the NBA or the NFL, where the championship is built around driving drama and viewership numbers, rather than rewarding season-long consistency.Martin took issue with the fact and stood his ground on the Door Bumper Clear podcast.&quot;I'm smart enough to know that the TV, the broadcasters, NASCAR, and the owners are all addicted to the revenue that they bring, whereas in my day, the revenue came directly from the fans from ticket sales and whatnot. It's a different day and age, but you know, I will shut up leading that charge when they tell us the truth and I know what the truth is,” he said. [17:20 onwards] Mark Martin calls out NASCAR on their revenue addition. Source: @Youtube/Door Bumper ClearMark Martin recently addressed concerns of the classic points system, where a driver may run away with the title well before the season ends. He acknowledged that not every season will deliver a dramatic finish but believed a high-stakes finale will eventually come our way if we're patient.