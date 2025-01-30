“It’s been a while”: Kasey Kahne shares his thoughts ahead of first laps of NASCAR return at Rockingham

On January 24, 2025, NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne announced his return to stock car racing, years after retiring from the sport in 2018. He will drive the #33 Chevy for Richard Childress Racing, sponsored by HendrickCars.com, in the Xfinity Series and recently expressed his views ahead of his first lap at Rockingham Speedway.

Kahne began his racing career at 17 years of age on dirt tracks and honed his skills by competing in open-wheel races. He then competed in the World of Outlaws and the United States Auto Club (USAC) series before venturing into stock car racing. He debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2002 and secured eight wins, 87 top-ten finishes, and nine pole positions.

Recently, the official X page of the NASCAR Xfinity Series shared a clip of Kasey Kahne's practice session on the track. He expressed his thoughts before his first lap at the Rockingham Speedway in ages. In the clip, the cameraman asked Kahne if he was nervous about his first lap.

"I'm actually not. He's actually just excited to see what it kind of a feel of it all and stuff. It's been a while," stated the NASCAR driver.

After his first lap, the team asked Kasey Kahne about his feedback on the improvements to enhance the car's performance. Kahne stated:

"I'd say probably a little more secure. Little more secure on entry, I think I would. I can get my angles would be a little better, and I could make more speeds that are all free over there, but I'd be more concerned about the entry section to have more options."

The Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway will be the tenth event of the 2025 schedule. The race will feature 250 laps around the 1.017-mile track on April 19 at 4 PM ET. Kahne should feel a familiar racing environment on the track, as he won a race on the track in 2012 while racing in the Truck Series.

Kasey Kahne opened up about his return to the Rockingham Speedway with Richard Childress Racing

The 44-year-old professional stock car racing driver Kasey Kahne expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and looks forward to meeting everyone on the track in April.

The Washington native reshared Richard Childress Racing's post about his return to the series and expressed his excitement. He wrote:

"I’m thankful for this opportunity. See ya at the Rock!"

Later, in a press release, the NASCAR driver explained the reason behind his excitement and stated:

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway [...] Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool."

Kasey Kahne will drive with his full-time teammates Austin Hill and Jesse Love at the North Carolina-based track for the first time since his last start in 2017 with JR Motorsports.

