“It’s working out really well”: Carson Hocevar opens up on Spire Motorsports’ progress after solid result at Michigan

NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar recently shed light on Spire Motorsports' performance at Michigan International Speedway and their overall development. Hocevar finished the race in P10 while his teammate Zane Smith secured a P7 result.

Hocevar, in his rookie Cup Series season, driving the #77 Chevrolet for Spire, has already shown promise. After notching four victories in the Truck Series, the 21-year-old earned his first top-ten Cup finish at Texas earlier this year. His recent P10 finish at the FireKeepers Casino 400 marked his fourth top-ten result of the season, highlighting his steady progress in NASCAR's top division.

At Michigan, Spire Motorsports delivered one of their strongest performances of the season, placing two drivers in the top ten. However, the day took a dramatic turn for their #7 driver Corey LaJoie, whose race ended in a frightening airborne crash.

Trending

Carson Hocevar shared his thoughts on the positive results secured by Spire and what it means for the team. In an interview with NASCAR, he said:

"It shows confidence in Jeff Dickerson and everybody at Spire Motorsports that they're making the right decisions, and I appreciate everything they've done. Just about 70 laps is all I had before they wanted to offer me a Cup contract and everybody thought they were probably crazy, but its working out really well."

"For us to be able to do this and put it all together and enjoy, and make all the right processes going forward, I think is exciting for us. But, we're running good even before that[...] If we could just continue to hold ourselves to the standard that if we were a playoff car, I'm excited for where we'll be next year," Hocevar added.

Expand Tweet

The #77 driver is currently P22 in the driver standings with 441 points, only eight behind Front Row Motorsports' veteran Michael McDowell.

Carson Hocevar's teammate Corey LaJoie comments on harrowing wreck at Michigan

Spire Motorsports' #7 driver Corey LaJoie flipped on the backstretch at Michigan while making a pass on SHR's Noah Gragson. LaJoie's car was airborne before it turned upside down, and slid on the asphalt before hitting the grass and coming to a halt.

LaJoie safely lowered the window net and exited his car without injury. After being cleared by the infield care center, he reflected on the terrifying crash during an interview with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass.

"I don't know if it was all arms of an angel or what it was, but that thing was up quick. Looking at the flags, that was into a headwind too, so maybe that. The liftoff speed I think was like 210mph with these cars. I don't know, I don't like to get upside down, I've done it twice this year," LaJoie said.

Expand Tweet

This was the second flip of NASCAR's weekend at Michigan, with Kyle Sieg involved in a similar incident during the final lap of the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback