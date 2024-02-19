In the build-up to the regular season opening 2024 Daytona 500, former NASCAR Cup Series champion and retired racing driver Kurt Busch took a cheeky jab at his younger brother's career in the sport. The Cup Series veteran was seen joking about Kyle Busch's lack of a victory at the iconic venue during the famed 500-mile-long event, despite the latter having trounced his elder brother in terms of records set during their careers.

In typical brotherly fashion, the former 23XI Racing driver and elder brother asserted dominance over his younger sibling and said during a press conference posted by Alan Cavanna on X (formerly Twitter):

"It's one of those pieces of art that's so special with just the win, but yet the trophy is a piece of art. I think I'm on the lower bottom right if I remember right. It actually says Kurt and doesn't say Kyle, so that's one thing I still have up on him, otherwise, he's got two championships and double the wins but I got the Harley Earl (Daytona 500 trophy) at home and he does not."

Kurt Busch's younger brother Kyle will be seen trying to win the elusive Daytona 500 this season with Richard Childress Racing on Monday as the event stands rescheduled due to inclement weather at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval over the weekend.

The 500-mile-long race will be preceded by the United Rentals 300, which will also run at the track in the morning on account of weather-related delays.

Kurt Busch funds free 2024 NASCAR season tickets

In a bid to honor the service of military professionals, veterans and first responders to the community, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch has announced free tickets to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season for those who have and are currently serving.

In partnership with veteran events ticket provider VetTix, the 2004 Cup Series champion will also be handing out tickets to their families starting with the Daytona 500 weekend. Kurt Busch recently confirmed the same via a post on social media, writing:

"Over my years of racing, I have been inspired by our military history. The men and women who have served, give me the inspiration to be the best I can be. To all that have served and are currently serving, I want to thank you, and commemorate your service with tickets to every nascar race."

The 2024 Daytona 500 is slated to go live on Monday at 4 pm ET.