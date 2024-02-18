NASCAR 2024: What time is the postponed Daytona 500? Exploring new dates and timings

The 2024 Daytona 500, the marquee event of the NASCAR Cup Series has been postponed to Monday (February 19) due to inclement weather conditions.

The Great American Race now joins the Xfinity Series United Rentals 300, making Monday a doubleheader at Daytona International Speedway for the first time. Two days of continued heavy rain forced NASCAR to postpone the season opener until Monday.

The race was originally scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2:30 pm ET. Due to rain, NASCAR decided to cancel Saturday's final practice for the Daytona 500.

The season's first Cup Series race is now scheduled to commence at 4 pm ET on Monday. The race can be watched live on FOX and streaming will be available on FOXSports website and App.

Motor Racing Network (MRN) will provide radio coverage. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcasts.

The last time NASCAR's biggest race was postponed was in 2012 before that 2020 edition was halted after the completion of 20 laps due to rain and was resumed the next day.

Monday's weather forecast predicts sunny skies, with a high of 60 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Meanwhile, the United Rentals 300 is scheduled for 11 am ET Monday morning, just a few hours ahead of the Cup event.

Fans with grandstand and fan zone tickets can attend both the Cup and Xfinity races on Monday.

Who won the Daytona 500 pole in 2024?

In Wednesday night’s single-car qualifying session, Team Penske driver Joey Logano secured the Daytona 500 pole. He will lead the 40-car field to the green flag in the season’s first race. It was his first Daytona 500 pole. Joining him on the front row will be fellow Ford driver and Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell.

Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell emerged victorious in Thursday night's Bluegreen Vacations Duel. Reddick and Bell will start third and fourth, respectively.

Joey Logano, who secured the first 500 pole for team owner Roger Penske expressed his feelings and said:

“It’s a big win for our team, Team Penske, and Ford with the Dark Horse Mustang, being able to come down here and put it on the pin. Finally, someone else wins the pole. I’ve never even been close to a superspeedway pole before. It couldn’t come at a cooler event.”