Kevin Harvick is a legend of the NASCAR Racing series and as such, his every move, both on and off the track, has been closely followed by fans.

One particularly heartwarming moment transpired around four years ago when Harwick and his young son Keelan took to the track together to share a moment. They also performed a few burnouts!

This event took place at the Michigan International Speedway after a race when Kevin Harvick placed Keelan in the passenger seat of his car.

This was after young Keelan ran to his father after the race and it was a moment that even the crowd in attendance seemed to eat up. They were cheering for the youngster almost as loudly as they would for his dad.

The father and son duo then took to the track to complete a lap and even do some burnouts, much to both the fright and joy of Keelan, something he revealed later. He told race broadcasters NBC after getting out of the car:

“It was scary at first, but then I liked it.”

Keelan ran to get the checkered flag and, while being cheered on further by the fans in attendance, waved it a few times while his father looked on.

Kevin Harvick felt delighted to see his son cheered from the fans

After performing burnouts with his son, Kevin Harvick jokingly admitted that it seemed like his son was getting more cheers from the crowd than he normally did. In reality, he was happy to see his child get so much support from the crowd.

Keelan is just 11 years of age, but he is already keen to make a mark in motorsports and has already taken up go-kart racing.

Interestingly, the young boy has revealed that he doesn’t intend to totally follow in the footsteps of his father, despite his legendary status in the world of NASCAR.

Instead, he is keen to do what most American drivers choose not to – forge himself a career in Formula 1.

Given the fact that F1 racing has seen a surge in popularity in the United States, thanks in no small part to the Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’, this perhaps comes as little surprise.

Interestingly, young Keelan could realistically target at least one F1 team that his father has links to – Haas Racing. It is the team his father races for in NASCAR.

Then again, given Andretti Global – arguably America’s most recognized race team – is also keen to join the F1 grid, maybe a seat with them could be a realistic target. Either way, it will be fun to see him grow in the world of motorsport.