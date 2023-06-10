“It was very special”: Kurt Busch pens a heartwarming post after being inducted into West Coast Stock Car HOF

As the 2023 season of the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the west coast of the country for road course racing action at the Sonoma Raceway, former driver and west-coast native Kurt Busch was one of the stars of the weekend.

A former driver in the highest echelon of 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace, Busch has been elected into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame.

The Las Vegas native's 2004 Cup Series championship along with 34 trips to victory lane in the sport made him one of the prime candidates for the Hall of Fame.

Current Cup Series driver for Stewart-Haas Racing Kevin Harvick accompanied Busch to his HOF induction. Kurt Busch elaborated on how much his inclusion into the prestigious group of drivers meant to him. The former #45 Toyota Camry TRD driver wrote on Twitter:

"Growing up a blue-collar kid from Las Vegas, racing was just a hobby. I never dreamed of where it would take me. It was an honor to be inducted into the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame last night with so many friends and family. We even had the original @StarNursery crew and Craig in attendance who gave me my first ride. It was very special."

Kurt Busch @KurtBusch Growing up a blue-collar kid from Las Vegas, racing was just a hobby. I never dreamed of where it would take me. It was a honor to be inducted into the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame last night with so many friends and family. We even had the original @StarNursery crew and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Growing up a blue-collar kid from Las Vegas, racing was just a hobby. I never dreamed of where it would take me. It was a honor to be inducted into the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame last night with so many friends and family. We even had the original @StarNursery crew and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/zcajADIGph

Although Kurt Busch has been away from the action, he keeps himself involved with analytical and broadcasting roles to keep him up to date with the NASCAR Cup Series.

Kurt Busch visits ongoing Isle of Man TT motorcycle race in Europe

Ever since his forced retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, former 23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch has kept himself involved in the world of motorsports, be it NASCAR or otherwise.

The Las Vegas native recently visited a motorcycle race that has been touted as one of, if not the most dangerous forms of motorsports in the world.

The Isle of Man TT is a motorcycle race held every year where riders go out on bikes to set the fastest time on the streets of the Isle of Man. Kurt Busch recently visited the islands in Europe and wrote about his experience:

"It was incredible to experience this bucket list race for me. There is nothing quite like it. So much respect for these riders. Record breaking weekend, unreal speeds, the most gorgeous scenery and the nicest people. What a weekend. Thankful for my @MonsterEnergy family & being able to experience things like this. Full send!! @ttracesofficial."

Kurt Busch @KurtBusch It was incredible to experience this bucket list race for me. There is nothing quite like it… So much respect for these riders. Record breaking weekend, unreal speeds, the most gorgeous scenery and the nicest people. What a weekend. Thankful for my @MonsterEnergy family & being… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It was incredible to experience this bucket list race for me. There is nothing quite like it… So much respect for these riders. Record breaking weekend, unreal speeds, the most gorgeous scenery and the nicest people. What a weekend. Thankful for my @MonsterEnergy family & being… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/oxeOqGVnFx

The NASCAR Cup Series will go live from the Sonoma Raceway this Sunday (June 11) for the second road course event of the 2023 season.

Poll : 0 votes