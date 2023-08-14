“It stinks for you”: Brad Keselowski explains how missing playoffs can affect big name NASCAR stars

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski recently spoke about how missing the playoffs can affect big-name stars.

Making the playoffs is a significant achievement for any NASCAR driver. It means that they have performed well enough throughout the season to be in contention for the championship. However, not all drivers are cut, and this can be a significant blow to their morale and reputation.

Brad Keselowski recently spoke about what it's like to be a star and miss a spot in the playoffs. He said (via Fox Sports):

"It stinks for you. It's not good for your reputation, and it's not good for your morale. It's a tough pill to swallow, but it's part of the sport."

Brad Keselowski's comments highlight the pressure that drivers face to perform well and make the playoffs. The phrase encapsulates the frustration, the hard work gone awry, and the dashed hopes that accompany falling short of the postseason.

Brad Keselowski went on to clarify that NASCAR's decision to modify the playoff qualification system was also intended to consider excluding well-liked and accomplished drivers.

The new system, which focuses on merit, disregards their previous achievements in determining advancement. Consequently, drivers such as Elliott not making it to the playoffs might gradually fade from memory as the next phase of the competition commences.

Keselowski continued:

"The reality is that these are the moments this system was meant to create, and sometimes it can create those moments whether the sports wants them or the fanbase wants them or not. So you know, that’s just a part of our sport."

"I just want to be in lead" - Chase Elliott's Indianapolis expectations

Chase Elliott must secure a playoff spot through a victory in the remaining races. Two of the last three races are road courses, which play to his strengths. However, given the performance of Hendrick Motorsports' #9 car this season, the prospect of a win before Darlington appears doubtful.

Elliott said (via IndyStar):

"That place, it doesn’t look like a challenging road course on paper, but for me, it has been. A lot of road courses have a lot of elevation change, hills you’re climbing and descending. Indy is just flat. No elevation to that road course. To me, it makes it very challenging. The flattest road course we go to."

The upcoming Sunday race holds significant importance in deciding Chase's presence at Darlington.

Brad Keselowski pointed out that the playoff qualification rules might lead to the exclusion of prominent figures, highlighting the potential for notable names to be left out.