Tony Stewart’s SRX Racing: Full race results from Eldora Speedway as Tony Stewart emerges victorious

Tony Stewart, the driving force behind SRX Racing, emerged as the triumphant victor in all three rounds of the SRX race held at Eldora Speedway.

The Thursday event marked a spectacular evening of high-speed action, with Stewart showcasing his unparalleled prowess on the track and securing his fifth victory in the Superstar Racing Experience.

Tony Stewart's performance left no room for doubt about his capabilities as he clinched triumph after triumph, culminating in a flawless victory in the main race.

Starting in the pole position, Stewart seized control of the race from the very beginning, exhibiting a commanding lead throughout all 75 laps.

The intensity of the race was heightened by some dramatic moments, particularly in the first heat. Austin Dillon encountered a radiator issue in his vehicle, triggering a chain reaction that sent several cars careening into the outside wall.

Hailie Deegan and Marco Andretti, two full-time drivers, found themselves caught up in the incident. Fortunately, they were swiftly provided with backup cars from the Superstar Racing Experience, allowing them to stay in the competition. However, Tony Kanaan, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Dillon were unable to resume racing.

Despite his initial setback, Tony Stewart demonstrated his mettle in the second heat. Launching from the back of the pack, he navigated through the field with precision, securing another impressive victory. His tenacity was on full display as he triumphed over fellow NASCAR Cup Series retirees Matt Kenseth and Ryan Newman.

The main event showcased Stewart's sheer dominance, with the NASCAR Cup Series team owner leading from start to finish without any interruptions. As the checkered flag waved, Stewart clinched his fifth victory in the Superstar Racing Experience.

In the closing laps of the race, Tony Stewart encountered a formidable adversary in Hailie Deegan, a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular. Deegan's remarkable performance in her backup car propelled her to a sensational second-place finish.

Meanwhile, Ryan Newman continued to assert his authority in the series point standings, securing a third-place finish that virtually guarantees his grasp on the 2023 SRX title.

Full results of the SRX Racing event at Eldora as Tony Stewart contends for the title heading into the finale

The event was fierce, with Bobby Labonte securing a solid fourth-place finish, closely followed by Matt Kenseth, who marked his return to the Superstar Racing Experience with a remarkable top-five performance.

Marco Andretti, Chase Briscoe, Ken Schrader, Brad Keselowski, and Ron Capps rounded out the top ten, each contributing to the high-octane action that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

Below are the full results for the main race at Eldora Speedway in the SRX event:

#1 Tony Stewart

#2 Hailie Deegan

#3 Ryan Newman

#4 Bobby Labonte

#5 Matt Kenseth

#6 Marco Andretti

#7 Chase Briscoe

#8 Ken Schrader

#9 Brad Keselowski

#10 Ron Capps

#11 Austin Dillon

#12 Tony Kanaan

As the penultimate event of the season concluded, Ryan Newman maintains a commanding 39-point lead over Tony Stewart in the series standings.

Stewart's exceptional showing at Eldora Speedway has positioned him as a serious contender for the championship title as the series heads to its thrilling finale at Lucas Oil Speedway on August 17.