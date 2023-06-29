“It takes a lot of work for the team to get me good”- Kyle Larson sums up his CARS Tour debut

NASCAR Cup Series champion and driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson is known as one driver who likes to fill all his time with racing.

The avid dirt track racer-turned-Cup Series driver has one of, if not the most hectic racing schedules of any driver in the highest echelon of the sport, and he seems to enjoy it being that way.

Having dipped his toes into yet another form of stock car racing, the Elk Grove, California native recently made his debut in the Asphalt Late Model racing scene. Making his debut with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s CARS Tour series, Larson managed to finish in P9 on his debut in the series at Caraway Speedway in North Carolina.

The 30-year-old elaborated on his experience from behind the wheel of a Late Model stock car on asphalt after the race and said:

"It's different. The less horsepower, I think affects me a little bit and then just being on a short track. It takes a lot of work for the team to get me good so I wasn;t expecting to do great. Would've liked to be a little bit better but I know the car was more capable of running better than I probably was."

With the upcoming Chicago City Street Race, another new experience for Kyle Larson, as well as other Cup Series drivers, awaits as the sport goes racing on a street course for the very first time.

Kyle Larson on how he plans to prepare for the upcoming Grant Park 220

NASCAR's first-ever appearance at a street course is coming up this Sunday, July 2, with the Grant Park 220 on the streets of Chicago. Kyle Larson is the perfect person to ask how drivers adapt to the extreme formats of stock car racing, with the 30-year-old taking part in various grassroots events.

Coming off a P9 finish in the CARS Tour Asphalt Late Model race, Larson elaborated on how he planned on preparing for the upcoming street course. He said:

"I jump from extreme to extreme almost every day fo the week so it's not hard for me to kind of switch my mindset and get ready for that but I've never raced a street course, so there'll be a lot of learning there."

The Grant Park 220 goes live this Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 5:30 pm ET on NBC Sports, Peacock, and the MRN network.

