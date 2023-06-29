NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course qualifying? Time, TV schedule & live stream

2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the D-shaped oval Nashville Superspeedway to Chicago Street Course for the inaugural Grant Park 220. This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action as the 2.2-mile-long street race will host the Next Gen cars for the first time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Chicago, where Ross Chastain won his first race of the season after taking the lead for the final time with 34 laps to go. It will now be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the unknown Chicago Street Course in Grant Park 220, where everyone is rookie.

A total of 38 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (July 2) and compete for 100 laps, giving us 220 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (July 2) to determine the starting lineup for the 18th race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for Grant Park 220 will be determined according to the drivers' qualifying time.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Grant Park 220 qualifying race at Chicago Street Course

Here is the qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Chicago Street Course:

Saturday, July 2, 2023

1:30 pm ET: Grant Park 220 practice race

2:30 pm ET: Grant Park 220 qualifying race

Both the practice and qualifying sessions will be broadcast live on USA Network, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Grant Park 220?

After finishing P2 at Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, Martin Truex Jr. stayed on the top position in the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 576 points with two wins and six top-five finishes. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron currently sits in second place with 558 points.

Ross Chastain (558 points), Christopher Bell (531 points), and Kyle Busch (528 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to catch another thrilling Cup race this weekend at Chicago Street Course.

