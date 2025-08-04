"It was a tough day": HMS Insider comments on Kyle Larson losing his emotions against his own teammate in Iowa

At Iowa, Kyle Larson ended up with a 28th place finish. Despite having three wins to his name this season, Larson has suffered a run of inconsistent races in the past few weeks.

Since his win at Kansas in May, Larson has had a 37th place finish, a top 10, a top five, a finish outside the 30s, another top 10, a couple of finishes inside the top 20, a 35th place finish, a couple of top fives, and a 28th place finish in Iowa.

Following his result on Sunday, his team's Vice President of Competition, Chad Knaus shared his thoughts on Larson's race.

"It was a tough day for them, but still a great day overall for Hendrick Motorsports. Kyle did great. It's not the finish that we wanted of course, but you know, they were up there battling for the lead. Led some, I think, if I remember correctly. Had some good things on pit road. So, sometimes you race like that at these short track races," Knaus described via Frontstretch. [1:00]

It's worth mentioning that during the race at Iowa, Kyle Larson vented out his frustrations after an on-track incident with Chase Elliott. While Larson didn't explicitly take his teammate's name, it was clear his anger was directed at the #9 driver.

Chad Knaus shares his thoughts on Iowa results of other teammates of Kyle Larson

Along with sharing his thoughts on Kyle Larson, the HMS legend also spoke about William Byron's win and what it means for the organization. Iowa turned out to be Byron's second win of the season, with the first being the Daytona 500.

Knaus claimed Byron's win was one which HMS needed after having a less than ideal summer. Moreover, he also touched on getting to race and win on a racetrack like Iowa.

"A great opportunity for us to be able to come here to Iowa and you know only been here a couple of times. You really still don't know all the strategies and tire fall off, tire degradation and obviously it's been a slow summer for us at Hendrick Motorsports. But to be able to get the #24 car in victory lane was a great boost, really excited about it. Happy for William, happy for all of our partners and, showed a lot of resilience with that team to be able to go through and save fuel at the end of the event to pull it off," Knaus described. [0:20]

The HMS executive further shared his thoughts on another teammate of Kyle Larson, one who hasn't won a race so far this season, Alex Bowman. Knaus, who was once a crew chief of the #48 team, applauded Bowman for ending his day with a seventh place finish.

Knaus mentioned how Bowman recovered from an 'unfortunate' pit road penalty, which he claimed happens from 'time to time'. He added that the #48 team used good strategy to score 'a solid top 10 finish' at Iowa.

