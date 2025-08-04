Kyle Larson loses his cool in expletive-laden rant on radio after caution for Tyler Reddick-Christopher Bell wreck derails Iowa momentum

Kyle Larson launched into a heated tirade after almost getting collected by Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell's wreck at Iowa Speedway. It was just one of Larson's several setbacks during Sunday's (August 3) Iowa Corn 350.

Early into the final stage, Larson made contact with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott when they both went for a gap that opened up in front. The #5 driver briefly lost control but managed to hang on.

On Lap 251, Larson made yet another contact with Christopher Bell while battling for sixth, causing him to bounce off the outside walls and drop down a few spots. Two laps later, Bell and Reddick spun out from the latter's scuffle with Chase Briscoe. Bell went sideways up the track and blocked Larson's path when the caution came out.

Frustrated by the recurring setbacks, Larson threw expletives over the team radio. NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto shared the excerpt with the following caption:

"Kyle Larson very frustrated on the radio after the caution came out for the Reddick/Bell spin."

Kyle Larson began:

"How much fucking room do I have to leave people?"

"I've been trying to be a good teammate, a good competitor, and it hasn't gotten me anywhere the last f**king hour," he added.

Kyle Larson later got stuck in traffic when Shane Van Gisbergen's spin shuffled the running order. The HMS driver ended up with a 28th-place finish, while Elliott fared better at 14th.

Kyle Larson reflects on HMS' dominance in the standings

During a pre-race interview at Iowa Speedway, Kyle Larson took pride in HMS holding the top three spots in the standings. Riding the momentum of back-to-back top-five finishes, Larson entered the weekend with high hopes.

"It’s been great to see Hendrick Motorsports is atop the standings right now with just a few races left until the end of the regular season. So, yeah, that’s something to be proud of. But there’s still a lot of racing left and the playoffs can get crazy," he said via Speedwaymedia.com

"But yeah, I feel like our team was really, really strong to start the year. We kind of had those, you know, five or six weeks where we had fallen off a little bit, but these last two have gone well," he added.

After Sunday's race win, William Byron regained the top spot with 770 points, while Elliott dropped to second with an 18-point deficit. Kyle Larson's result had little impact on his third-place standing, but it tightened the gap with Denny Hamlin, who's now just six points behind.

Alex Bowman is the only HMS driver outside the top five. The HMS stable next heads to Watkins Glen International for 90 laps around the road course. The race is scheduled for Sunday, August 10, at 2 p.m. ET.

